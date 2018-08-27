Mark Hambrick finally has a legal team, but that doesn’t mean the case of the Bywater man charged with first-degree murder in the death of his infant daughter is speeding toward a resolution.
Two defense attorneys from the Capital Defense Project of Southeast Louisiana enrolled to represent Hambrick on Monday, ending his lengthy stint on the state Public Defender Board's waiting list for legal representation in capital cases.
However, defense attorneys Kimya Holmes and Kerry Cuccia did not enter a plea on Hambrick's behalf. Instead, they asked a judge to set a Sept. 7 hearing on Hambrick's mental competency.
Hambrick, 46, is accused of killing his 18-month-old daughter Amina in his Bywater home on Oct. 17. Police said he confessed to the crime afterwards and told them God "ordered" him to do it.
If Criminal District Court Judge Robin Pittman finds Hambrick incompetent for trial, he could be sent to the state mental hospital in Jackson for treatment. Some defendants have spent months or years undergoing competency restoration.
Pittman made her irritation at the case’s slow progress clear.
“He has been reset and reset and reset. So I’m thankful that this day has finally come,” she said.
Hambrick's bizarre behavior after his arrest led a staff attorney for the Orleans Public Defenders to question his client's mental competency in January. Yet before that hearing could be held, the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office in February charged Hambrick with first-degree murder.
The fact that the case qualified for the death penalty meant that the Orleans Public Defenders could no longer represent Hambrick. Since February he has sat in legal limbo, waiting for a full legal team to represent him.
The state Public Defender Board says that funding shortfalls from the state make it necessary to place defendants accused of capital crimes on a waiting list.
Two forensic psychiatrists had already interviewed Hambrick before their testimony was put on hold with his indictment.
Doctors Sarah Johnson and Brannon Wiedemann are now set to speak at the hearing next week. Defense attorneys are also set to enter a plea on his behalf.
Members of Amina's family said at the indictment that charging the case as a capital offense could draw out the legal process.
“Those of us who knew Mark before that horrific morning recognize that he is suffering from a profound mental health crisis,” the relatives said in a statement released through a spokesman.
“Nothing will ever be able to repair the hole that Amina’s death has left in our lives. It has been extremely difficult to understand this tragedy. ... Instead, we are worried that the specter of a capital case will make our unbearable search for closure even longer.”
Hambrick wore an orange jumpsuit and said nothing during the hearing on Monday. His brother and mother watched from the gallery.