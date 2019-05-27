A federal judge has denied a request for a new trial by Patrick Dejean, a Jefferson Parish justice of the peace found guilty in February of misusing his office for personal gain, and has set his sentencing for July 11.
Dejean, 40, was convicted on 13 counts of mail fraud and three counts of making false statements to a bank.
He will be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Mary Ann Vial Lemmon and faces up to 20 years in prison for each count of mail fraud and up to 30 years for each count related to making a false statement to a bank.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana prosecuted the case in New Orleans because the Eastern District office recused itself.
Jurors found that from May 2009 through August 2016, Dejean, who presided over small claims cases in West Jefferson, ordered defendants' wages to be garnished when he shouldn't have.
He also diverted money from a 2nd Justice Court bank account for his personal use and made false statements to a bank to improperly borrow money on behalf of the court, which he later spent on himself and to gamble.
Dejean's attorney argued that any irregularities were due to his client's lack of bookkeeping experience and the greed and drinking habits of the court’s constable, Antoine Thomassie, who pleaded guilty in state court last year to one count of malfeasance in office.
In asking for a new trial, Dejean's defense attorneys claimed one juror had said gambling was "evil" and that they never had a chance to challenge the seating of another juror, who was among several brought back into the process to replace three that were dismissed because they couldn't serve.
Lemmon ruled earlier this month that the first juror had said only that gambling was a "silly" waste of money. It was another prospective juror who had called gambling evil, she said.
As for the juror the defense claimed it had not been able to challenge, the judge ruled that Dejean's lawyer raised no objection at the time other than to say the court needed to make sure the recalled jurors hadn't discussed the case.