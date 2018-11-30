A Gretna doctor accused of prescribing oxycodone in exchange for money pleaded guilty Thursday to illegally dispensing controlled substances and money laundering, according to the United States Attorney's Office.

Wayne Jerome Celestine, 58, will face a mandatory term of seven years in prison, a $1.5 million fine and probation for at least three years if his plea agreement is accepted. He will also forfeit more than $1 million in seized currency, investment accounts and negotiable instruments and more than $1 million in seized vehicles, residences and commercial properties.

Celestine's pain clinic in Gretna, Integrity Pain Management Clinic, was raided in late February by federal agents amongst suspicion he had been running a "pill mill" out of his office, accepting only cash for years and doling out "large quantities" of prescription pills to patients who traveled from hours away and paid up.

Celestine was not arrested during the raid, but did surrender his license to distribute controlled substances. He made nearly $14 million from the "pill mill operation" between 2008 and 2018, the DEA said in a news release after the raid. The DEA began investigating Celestine in late 2013 after receiving information that the doctor had been "structuring" his cash deposits to avoid federal reporting requirements.

Celestine pushed back against the charges in May, claiming agents misled a federal judge about his clinic and "callously disregarded" his rights when they seized eight bank accounts they said contained proceeds from illegal drug sales.

Celestine's sentencing is set for Feb. 28, 2019. He was prosecuted as law enforcement authorities crackdown on illegal pharmaceutical sales in the wake of a nationwide, years-long opioid addiction crisis.