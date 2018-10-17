A joint state and federal investigation yielded an indictment this week in the killing of a man who was deeply embroiled in a violent Gert Town feud.
Authorities said Robert "Blizzo" Lavigne, 25, is charged with second-degree murder in the Sept. 4 killing of Dalton "Money Train" Stone, also 25.
New Orleans prosecutors who specialize in gangs presented the case to a grand jury, and they described Stone and Lavigne as "rivals" in a news release. Police believe Lavigne is a member of the Calliope street gang, according to an internal Police Department memo.
Stone was found lying face-up in the grass, with dozens of bullet wounds, in front of a residence in the 3000 block of Broadway.
It was not the first time he had been shot. Police believe that on June 14 of last year, Stone was wounded by the boyfriend of a woman named Brayanta Ketchens, whom Stone had struck during an argument.
Hours later, prosecutors allege, Stone's brother and four other men barged into Ketchens' home and killed her.
One of the 21-year-old woman's frantic final text messages for help read: "They in my house! Call the police!"
Her death came to symbolize for many the city's cycle of retaliatory violence that pumps up the rates of homicides and shootings.
Prosecutors declined to file charges against the boyfriend in the initial shooting of Stone.
Authorities did not immediately say whether they think Stone's killing this year was linked to that bloody day in June 2017.
However, in a sign of the importance that authorities placed on solving Stone's killing, the New Orleans Police Department said several other agencies aided its investigation.
In addition to homicide detectives and the department's specialized TIGER unit, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives joined the probe.
Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office said that an "intensive investigation" led to Lavigne's arrest on a parole violation in Jefferson Parish on Sept. 20.
Lavigne had three guns with him at the time, including one that ballistics testing linked to the shooting of Stone, according to prosecutors.
New Orleans police said Wednesday they were arranging Lavigne's transfer from the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center to the Orleans Justice Center.
Orleans Assistant District Attorneys Alex Calenda and Irena Zajickova are prosecuting the case.
Lavigne faces life imprisonment if convicted as charged. It was not immediately clear whether he had hired an attorney.
Prosecutors said the murder charge is not Lavigne's first brush with the law. In November 2016, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Jeremy Doughty, 16, in St. Roch four years before. He received a 15-year sentence.
In June, three months before Stone's killing, Lavigne was released on parole.
His initial arrest last month was linked to a series of parole violations.
He failed to report to parole officials within 48 hours of his release from prison and then gave them false information about his address, according to a state Department of Public Safety and Corrections spokesman. Lavigne also failed to report to officials in August.
Staff writers Ramon Antonio Vargas and John Simerman contributed to this report.