A new legislative audit of the troubled New Orleans Jazz Orchestra says that founder and former artistic director Irvin Mayfield and his business partner, Ronald Markham, overspent the nonprofit’s money on hotels and meals and diverted money that was targeted at a sculpture garden into operations.
The audit could add to the legal and financial problems the two men already face. Together, Mayfield and Markham – who was the nonprofit’s CEO -- are charged with total of 23 counts in federal court, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, obstruction of justice and money laundering.
Most of the charges are related to the duo’s alleged misspending of about $1.5 million in donations meant to help New Orleans’ public libraries. Both men served on the city’s library foundation – Mayfield as chair – and helped steer money away from the library system and into the jazz orchestra.
The new audit says that over a seven-year period ending in 2016, Mayfield and Markham spent roughly $180,000 in NOJO’s money on lodging and entertainment, costs “that appear excessive and personal in nature.”
As an example, the audit notes a seven-night stay at the Ritz-Carlton in New York that Mayfield billed to NOJO. His tab of $28,023 -- about $4,000 per night -- "appears excessive" when compared to per-diem rates set by federal agencies of around $295 per day, the audit notes dryly.
Mayfield's expenses on that trip and on many others far exceeded those incurred by the other members of the orchestra who traveled with him, auditors noted.
Mayfield told auditors that his contracts with performance venues typically required that he be put up in five-star hotels. When the venues didn't do it, NOJO footed the bill, he said.
The new audit also says that the jazz orchestra – which paid both Mayfield and Markham six-figure salaries – steered into its own operations about a quarter of a $1.2 million infusion received from the city's Wisner Donation that was supposed to pay artists creating a sculpture garden in Armstrong Park.
When one check for $400,000 arrived, it was immediately transferred into NOJO's payroll account, which was nearly depleted, the audit says.
Similarly, when state officials gave NOJO about $1.1 million to help build the orchestra’s Jazz Market on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard in Central City, NOJO used about 80 percent of the money on “unauthorized expenses,” the audit says.
Using state capital funds to pay operating expenses may have violated state law, auditors said.
And much of the roughly $1.3 million NOJO received from other sources -- including the Library Foundation and the Youth Rescue Initiative, another nonprofit -- to build the Jazz Market was used for “other purposes.”
Mayfield and Markham have both pleaded not guilty in the federal case against them. They are due to stand trial in April.