Antoine Wallace stood up Wednesday afternoon in 24th Judicial District Court in Gretna — his olive-green dress shirt wrinkled after a long day of jury selection — and told Judge Henry Sullivan that he shot and killed Jeremiah Majlio outside a Metairie apartment building two years ago.
Wallace, 25, was facing automatic life in prison if convicted as charged of second-degree murder. Instead, he accepted a deal worked out between Jefferson Parish prosecutors and his defense team and pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Sullivan handed down the maximum 40-year sentence, of which Wallace will have to serve at least 30 years.
Turning to members of his family sobbing behind him in the first row, Wallace delivered a gentle admonition that shed light on his decision to plead guilty.
“What are you crying for? I’m coming home,” he said.
Moments earlier, Majlio’s relatives spoke of their pain in knowing their loved one would not.
“My heart is broken into a million pieces,” Murisha Ellis said of the loss of her uncle during victim-impact testimony.
Wallace admitted to shooting Majlio, 35, following an argument between Majlio and Wallace’s cousin, Maya Wallace, in front of Majlio’s apartment on Aug. 30, 2016. Maya was a former roommate of Majlio and had returned to pick up some things, and their argument had drawn a crowd, including Antoine.
Attorney DeVonn Jarrett, who along with Jerome Matthews represented Antoine Wallace, said Majlio pushed Maya Wallace to the ground by her face, and Antoine Wallace, who had been trying to split the two up moments earlier, shot Majlio a short time later.
Jarrett said the defense was prepared to argue Antoine Wallace shot Majlio justifiably in defense of his cousin, but that there were facts in the case that put his client at risk of a conviction had the case gone to trial.
Wallace shot Majlio as many as seven times, and his wounds were to his front and back.
Jarrett said his client, who he said has no history of prior violent crimes or felony convictions, ultimately decided to go with the plea deal offered by Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick’s office.
“Looking at how it might have played out in the courtroom, in this system that we have here, when you have life (in prison) on the line, do you take the risk?” Jarrett explained.
The killing took place in a tight-knit community; Wallace and Majlio shared friends and relatives. According to Alisha Reese, who also gave victim-impact testimony, the two men were cousins.
Reese said she made a last-minute decision to make a statement, driven by the need to look Wallace in the eye and tell him she hopes he never has to suffer a loss like the one he inflicted on Majlio’s family.
“It’s hard for me to do, but I pray for you,” she said.
Sullivan agreed to recommend to state corrections officials that Wallace be able to avail himself of any self-improvement courses that might be available in prison. Such programs can shave some time off of a sentence.
Wallace was also granted credit for the two years he has already served.