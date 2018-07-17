More than 30 years ago, a young woman told New Orleans police a harrowing story about an attack inside her home near the Tulane University campus.

The woman, then 18, said she was asleep when a man with a knife slipped in through a window. First he demanded money, she said, and then he raped her.

The case did not result in charges until this year, when New Orleans prosecutors revived an investigation into a DNA sample recovered at the crime scene. The office of Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro last week used that evidence to secure an indictment of Dwayne Lewis on one count of aggravated rape.

Lewis, 47, is the eighth man to face charges as a result of a new initiative by the DA’s Office to reopen old rape cases using the power of genetics. Prosecutors believe that among those suspects they have solved 17 crimes, the oldest from 1986.

Powered by a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice's Bureau of Justice Assistance, the DA's Office created the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative — or SAKI — unit in October.

The unit’s two prosecutors are breathing life into old investigations that had long ago lost steam — in some cases due to police inaction — and giving hope to victims who thought their attackers would never face justice.

“We’re meeting women and survivors, who, some of them, never even told their family what happened to them, but they’ve lived with it for 10, 20, 30 years. It’s astounding,” said Assistant District Attorney Mary Glass. “And it’s amazing that we’re being afforded the luxury to focus on these cases.”

Cold cases

Across the country, police departments in city after city made headlines over the past decade when they revealed that they had large backlogs of untested sexual assault exam kits, often known as “rape kits.”

In New Orleans, Police Superintendent Michael Harrison said in 2014 there were about 400 untested kits, half of which required investigation.

The reasons why kits go untested can vary. An accuser may have told police that she did not wish to go forward with a case. The victims might be unreachable. A detective might have decided that the case was too difficult to pursue. Or a kit may have been collected in the 1980s, before the advent of widespread DNA testing.

Due to cost and time constraints, police were once selective about which kits they sent off to labs for testing. In recent years, however, there has been a wholesale shift in how police agencies view rape kits. In 2017 the Justice Department issued a report recommending that departments submit kits for DNA testing at forensic laboratories within seven days after they are collected.

In 2015, the New Orleans Police Department secured a $1 million grant from the Justice Department to clear out its backlog. Since then, 253 kits have been sent to a private contractor for testing, according to a department spokesman.

The results have been slim. Only one kit yielded a match for samples in a national DNA database called the Combined DNA Index System, usually known as CODIS. And that match did not solve the related case.

Gary Scheets, a department spokesman, said that 40 additional test results are yet to be entered into the national database by the Louisiana State Police, which could yield more matches for follow-up investigations.

On the NOPD’s side, a single detective works cold rape cases. But last year, with the help of the Police Department, the District Attorney’s Office received a companion grant to handle evidence "hits" in old cases. The money is used to support the work of Glass, Assistant District Attorney Laura Rodrigue, an investigator and a victim counselor.

Rodrigue is soon to leave for a job as deputy general counsel at the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office. The DA’s Office said it is reviewing candidates for her replacement.

Hit after hit

In addition to results from previously untested kits, the DA’s Office also receives word of DNA matches when suspects have their genetic information entered into a national database because of arrests or convictions.

Several of the cases that have led to indictments had languished not because the rape kits were untested, but because of inaction once test results were received.

In some cases, that may have been because the accused were already serving long terms for other crimes. In other instances, New Orleans police never followed up on DNA hits, despite notification letters from the State Police crime lab.

The men the DA has indicted so far include:

Issac Fields, the “Ring Robber,” who gained a reputation for relieving women of their jewelry after spotting them wearing rings as they left grocery stores in the Uptown, Irish Channel and Lakeview neighborhoods. Police repeatedly arrested Fields, 49, on robbery charges, and he repeatedly won acquittals. Prosecutors say DNA has connected him to the abduction and rape of women in 1999 and 2001. They suspect him of an untold number of sexual assaults. “If DNA has caught up with a couple or a handful, then we can only imagine how many times it probably actually happened and those women never reported it. They just sort of quietly went about their lives and dealt with it internally,” Rodrigue said.

Dennis Whitsett, a convicted serial rapist in the Detroit area who now stands accused of a rape in Central City in April 2006. Although DNA matched him to the crime in 2011, the case lingered until the SAKI unit took it up last year. Whitsett is serving a life sentence in Michigan, but with the possibility of parole. The SAKI unit is pursuing a sentence in Louisiana of life without parole. “This lady deserves her day in court. She deserves her closure,” Glass said.

Alvin Celius, who was indicted for the June 1994 rape of a woman near the Florida housing development. Prosecutors said that while police received a DNA hit linking Celius to the crime in 2005, police did not obtain a warrant for him until 2010 and did not arrest him until March.

Last week's charge against Lewis, the man accused of raping a woman in her Uptown house, also resulted from a case that went cold for years.

Although fingerprints connected Lewis to a jewelry box in the woman's house, and police booked him in connection with the crime in 1998, former District Attorney Harry Connick Sr.'s office declined to pursue the case because the victim could not identify her attacker.

The DA’s Office said in a statement that although the Police Department was notified of a DNA hit linking Lewis to the crime in 2007, investigators never sought a cheek swab from him that could have confirmed the match.

It was only at Glass’s insistence earlier this year that police swabbed Lewis, who is serving a 50-year sentence at the Winn Correctional Center on a separate conviction for attempted aggravated rape and attempted burglary.

A Police Department spokesman did not explain the lag when asked for comment. The department has yet to explain lags in other cases, too.

"The Criminal Investigations Division has been identifying and prioritizing open CODIS hits, both old and new, and addressing all of the open CODIS hits to bring perpetrators to justice and closure to the survivors of these horrendous crimes," Scheets, the NOPD spokesman, said in an email.

Glass and Rodrigue expect defense attorneys to raise questions about the unexplained gaps in police attention if the cases go to trial, but they make sure to emphasize their close cooperation with police. They say that whatever mistakes the NOPD may have made in the past, it has moved aggressively in recent years to clear old cases.

The New Orleans Office of Inspector General, which once lambasted the Police Department's Sex Crimes Unit for bungling cases, said in 2016 that it had pulled a "spectacular" turnaround.

“We work together at this point. It’s sort of like: Water under the bridge, move forward, let’s get this conviction so he doesn’t rape anybody else,” Rodrigue said.

Difficult dilemmas

When the SAKI unit receives a referral from the Police Department or unearths an old case on its own, it must often confront difficult dilemmas. Rodrigue and Glass say there is a boiling debate in the law enforcement world about when and how to notify victims about DNA matches.

The local unit avoids sending letters because they could inform a victim's relatives about a secret that has long been kept hidden. Instead, the prosecutors or their investigator often place telephone calls to the victims.

“It’s an awesome responsibility, because I know that some of these women are going to be so happy to hear from us, and some of these women are going to be, at the same time, devastated to hear from us,” Glass said.

Glass recalls the case of Leonard Compton, who was found last year to be a DNA match for a 1989 rape. Although he was dead, Glass kept the case open until she could find the woman who survived the assault.

“I could hear it in her voice, it was just this huge sigh of relief, and she said, ‘What do you mean, how do you know?’ And we explained to her about the DNA and that he was gone. It was a really good moment for the unit,” she said.

Glass and Rodrigue say that for victims, the thought of testifying before a grand jury or at a trial can be daunting. With the help of the counselor, the prosecutors promise to stand by them along the way. The prosecutors say that given the DNA evidence, most of the cases will proceed to trial — or a plea deal — at rocket speed.

Although Cannizzaro’s office has been the recipient of much bad press over the past couple of years for its treatment of victims and witnesses — whether for issuing bogus subpoenas or arresting sexual assault and domestic violence victims as material witnesses — one survivor said she was treated with compassion.

For 10 years, no prosecutor would touch Lisa Ripp’s accusations against a man who she said taunted, tortured and raped her inside a Hollygrove house in 1999. Ripp was haunted by the experience — and by the way that authorities ignored her pleas for help afterward.

“The justice system, for 10 years, basically reiterates everything that this man tells you,” Ripp said recently. “That nobody cares about you.”

But when Richard Lebeau was arrested on a separate rape count, Ripp again asked the DA’s Office to take up her case.

“Mary Glass, she could have easily been just like everybody else that I had called for 11 years and told me, ‘We can’t find the file,’ ” Ripp recalled. Instead, “she made sure that he went to prison for what he did.”

Within months, Lebeau was convicted and sentenced to life behind bars, in a case that did not involve DNA and predated the SAKI unit. He died at the State Penitentiary at Angola in April, according to Ripp.

“I’m very grateful that this man was not left out on the street for another day,” Ripp said. “I understand that maybe some women have been able to heal without that step. But for me, I needed that.”