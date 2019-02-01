Update: 3:10 p.m.

Judge Milazzo recessed at 3 p.m. The jury will return Monday morning at 9 a.m. to resume deliberations.

Original Story:

The jury in the Chad Scott trial has been unable to reach a unanimous verdict on any of the seven counts against the former federal drug agent, according to a note the foreperson sent to U.S. Judge Jane Triche Milazzo Friday afternoon.

The eight-woman, four-man panel had been deliberating the case for about nine hours over two days when they sent the note. Milazzo conferred in chambers with attorneys for the government and the defense before electing to allow the jury to go outside into an adjacent park for some fresh air. During that break, she asked everyone associated with the case to remain in the courtroom.

After the break, the jury returned to the jury room and resumed deliberating.

Scott faces two counts of falsification of government records, three of obstruction of justice and two of perjury, stemming from a truck he seized from a drug trafficker and then later testimony at the trial of another trafficker.

Scott was the target of a long-running investigation into the task force he led. The task force conducted most of its investigations on the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain in Tangipahoa Parish.

Members of the task force have been accused of stealing and using drugs and taking money from suspects. Two former members, Karl Newman and Johnny Domingue, have already pleaded guilty and testified against Scott.

More to come.