Opening arguments began Tuesday in the trial of Corey Woods, who is accused of shooting a childhood friend and two young women in Metairie last year.
Woods, 33, has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder and a count of being a felon in possession of a weapon. He faces mandatory life in prison.
Doug Freese, a prosecutor with Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick’s office, told jurors on Tuesday in 24th Judicial District Court in Gretna that the prosecution intends to prove that Woods shot and killed his friend Malcolm Wallace, Wallace's girlfriend, Daneka Lott and Wallace’s little sister, Monica Bates.
Freese said Woods did the killing on behalf of another man Wallace was said to have had a beef with.
Defense attorney Aubrey Harris told jurors in Judge Donald Rowan’s courtroom that they should pay attention to the fact that no gun was recovered and no witnesses place her client at the scene with a weapon.
“You can’t get wrapped up in the tragedy of what happened,” Harris said.
Woods, 33, had been watching a football game with friends at a home on South Laurel Street on Jan. 22, 2017, when a group of them decided to go to Academy Sports.
Freese said Woods, Wallace, Lott, Bates and an unidentified woman left the house to go to the sporting goods store at about 9 p.m.
They left Academy Sports without the unidentified woman and returned to the house about a half an hour later, where prosecutors say Woods, who was in the backseat with Bates, drew a pistol and fired five shots.
Freese said Woods killed Bates, 16, instantly with a single shot to the head and mortally wounded Wallace, 25, and Lott, 24, before fleeing the car.
Freese said Woods began shooting before Lott, who was driving, had come to a stop, and the car rolled forward and hit a light pole. He said the sound of the revving engine alerted nearby residents, who rushed to the scene.
Wallace and Lott would die soon after at the hospital.
Freese told jurors that testimony and evidence will show Woods killed Wallace on behalf of an acquaintance named Terry Lloyd. He said Woods shot Lott and Bates to avoid leaving any witnesses alive.
“He made a cold and calculated decision to kill the witnesses,” Freese said, noting ballistics show the shots were clearly fired from inside the car.
He said cell phone records will show that there were texts sent between Woods and Lloyd before and after the murder, and that Woods’ phone was using a cellphone tower in the area of Academy Sports.
Freese said Wallace’s family, who had known Woods for years and considered him a close friend, told police that he left with his alleged victims and was wearing a red hoodie with the word Reallionaire on the front.
He said that although Woods’ face was not picked up on surveillance camera at Academy sports and the drive-thru window at a nearby Taco Bell, the hoodie and lettering are visible.
Harris, the defense attorney, however, told jurors to consider that none of the video footage shows the face of Woods, who claims he never got in the car with the others and was wearing something else.
Freese told jurors they will hear the testimony of a witness who knew Woods saw him running across Airline Drive just after the time of the killings.
Freese said that witness was smoking marijuana, a point Harris reminded jurors of while noting it was also dark outside.
The trial is expected to conclude this week.