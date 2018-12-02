Earl Truvia, who transformed himself into a paralegal for defense attorneys after spending 27 years in the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola on a murder conviction that was overturned, pleaded guilty Friday to trying to smuggle drugs to inmates in the New Orleans jail.

Although Truvia could have faced years in prison, Criminal District Court Judge Karen Herman sentenced him to three years of probation. The sentence was not part of a deal with prosecutors.

Another defendant involved in the smuggling conspiracy detected by the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office in March, Aleneisha Polite, received two years of probation after also pleading guilty.

Truvia, 60, spent decades in prison for a 1975 fatal shooting at the former Calliope public housing development before his second-degree murder conviction was overturned in 2002 and he was released. His lawyers said that officials had withheld key evidence before his trial.

He then became a familiar figure at the same Criminal District Court building where he was convicted, working first for defense lawyer John Fuller and more recently for Martin Regan.

Sheriff’s Office investigators said that working on a tip, they managed to zero in on jailhouse phone calls involving a man accused of murder, David Hester, and another inmate named Taivon Aples. The calls suggested they were seeking to have drugs brought into the jail by Truvia.

Although members of the general public are not allowed to visit inmates in person, defense attorneys and their investigators can hold private meetings with prisoners to discuss their cases.

Deputies said they halted Truvia as he was checking into the jail March 30 and found a package of drugs under his jacket.

Regan said none of the inmates involved were his clients, and he fired Truvia after learning of the arrest.

Truvia was charged in August with conspiracy to smuggle marijuana, synthetic marijuana and the pharmaceuticals hydrocodone, tramadol, gabapentin and montelukast sodium into the jail.

He also was charged with possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone, marijuana and synthetic marijuana, as well as illegal possession of gabapentin, tramadol and montelukast sodium.

Truvia pleaded guilty to all 13 counts.

Polite, 22, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to introduce contraband into a parish jail; prosecutors dismissed five other counts of the same charge.

Prosecutors never brought a murder charge against Hester. He and Aples await trial on smuggling charges.

Assistant District Attorney David Pipes prosecuted the case. Truvia was represented by lawyer Dennis Moore, who did not respond to a request for comment.

Speaking in court, Pipes said his office had no objection to Herman imposing probation, according to nola.com.

However, in a later statement, District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro had a somewhat skeptical take on the sentence.

“I can only hope that Judge Herman is proven correct in her decision to impose probation for these very serious offenses,” he said.

“It is hard enough to rehabilitate dangerous offenders without defense attorneys or their aides corrupting inmates further by trafficking illegal narcotics behind prison walls. This conduct should offend any officer of the court, and demonstrates why tight security protocols and real consequences are required."

