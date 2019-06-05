The guard who was on duty the night a 15-year-old boy hanged himself on the New Orleans jail’s youth tier no longer faces a criminal charge as a result of a Louisiana Supreme Court decision on Monday.

The high court declined to reconsider a district judge’s decision tossing a malfeasance charge against Keriana Alexcee, who was working in the jail when Jaquin Thomas committed suicide in his cell in 2016. Investigators said she left the youth tier unattended for more than an hour around the time of his death.

A spokesman for Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office said prosecutors would not press a long-shot appeal at the U.S. Supreme Court, effectively ending the prosecution.

Alexcee, now 28, was the only person charged in connection with the suicide, which prompted an outcry from the New Orleans City Council and changes in the way youths are transferred to the city’s adult jail. Her attorneys, who painted her as a poorly trained scapegoat, praised the end of the case.

“I think that (Criminal District Court Judge Camille) Buras’s decision, the 4th Circuit and the Supreme Court all confirm what we’ve been saying from the beginning -- which is that the DA’s office and the sheriff should not put individual responsibility on the low-level employees for problems that are systematic in that jail,” said defense lawyer Sarah Chervinsky.

Thomas was awaiting trial in a fatal shooting in New Orleans East on the night of his death, Oct. 17, 2016. His family members would later say that he had been suffering from depression -- but that health care providers never had his legal guardian sign off on proper medications.

Sheriff’s Office investigators said Alexcee should have noticed as Thomas tied a mattress cover around a window bar and his neck. Instead, she passed by the cell without seeing the handmade noose and then “abandoned” her assignment by walking to another part of the jail. Ninety minutes passed before she noticed that Thomas had hanged himself, according to a warrant issued before her April 2017 arrest.

But Alexcee’s defense attorneys, Chervinsky and Nandi Campbell, pushed back against the Sheriff’s Office narrative in subsequent court hearings and motions.

They noted that Alexcee had never been sworn in as a deputy because of budget constraints, was never given a special training on guarding sensitive units like the youth tier and had never been warned of Thomas’s mental health problems.

The defense attorneys said the true blame for Thomas’s death lay higher up the chain of command with supervisors who failed to properly staff the youth tier and train their employees. A family friend who helped raise Thomas -- whose own mother was in prison -- also criticized the decision to arrest Alexcee.

Buras agreed with the defense lawyers in May 2018, quashing the malfeasance charge against Alexcee. A panel of state 4th Circuit Court of Appeal judges upheld her decision last year, and the state Supreme Court this week declined to review the case.

Alexcee has been free since her arrest. Chervinsky said her client was pleased with the end of the case.

“It’s definitely a relief for Ms. Alexcee, who’s been living under the stress of a pending felony charge for some time now. She’s looking forward to just getting back to her life as a young mother,” Chervinsky said.