Flanked by three deputies, Tyrance Chancellor muttered and squirmed before his sentencing in a New Orleans courtroom on Thursday.

In January, a jury convicted him of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Hasahn Shawl in a New Orleans East apartment. Prosecutors said Chancellor went to the complex with a chip on his shoulder, a gun in his car and his 15-year-old nephew by his side.

The nephew, Jaquin Thomas, shot Shawl during a struggle and later hanged himself in jail. Chancellor, now 37, was never accused of firing a gun, but he was convicted under the theory that he broke into the apartment with his nephew.

After Shawl’s mother testified that both deaths were Chancellor's fault, he exploded in protest.

“What, are you serious?!” he shouted.

Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Karen Herman had the deputies cart Chancellor away and announced his sentence: 80 years in prison.

"I hold Mr. Chancellor personally responsible for both the murder of Hasahn Shawl, as well as the suicide of Jaquin Thomas while he was in jail," Herman said. "I really feel I have no choice but to sentence Mr. Chancellor the maximum sentence."

Shawl’s mother clasped her hands above her head and smiled.

The sentence was the culmination of a lengthy criminal proceeding — and a political debate over incarcerating youths in the troubled parish jail — that began on the night of of July 20, 2016, in the crime-ridden Chateau d’Orleans apartments.

Prosecutors said Chancellor and Thomas arrived at the complex to confront a pair of women they had been sleeping with who were not returning their messages.

Thomas attended high school in Evangeline Parish, but he was spending the summer with his uncle in St. Bernard Parish. His mother was in prison.

"Mr. Chancellor took it upon himself to drive Jaquin Thomas, a young impressionable juvenile ... in the middle of the night for an illicit interaction," Herman said.

Prosecutors said that the pair barged into the apartment and found Shawl inside with the women. Thomas shot Shawl in the midst of the struggle that ensued, authorities said.

Prosecutors had not yet brought the case to a grand jury when Thomas, who was suffering from depression, hanged himself on the Orleans Justice Center's youth tier. Outraged New Orleans City Council members questioned why the tier was left unattended for more than an hour by a jail guard.

More than two years later, after Chancellor rejected a plea deal offer for a 20-year sentence from New Orleans prosecutors, he went on trial.

His defense attorney, Joe Rome, pointed to a statement Chancellor gave claiming he was outside the apartment when the shooting happened. He also suggested that one of the women in the apartment lied on the stand about Chancellor’s presence to avoid a felony charge for sleeping with the underage Thomas.

Jurors rejected those claims and convicted Chancellor. On Thursday, prosecutors invoked a previous felony conviction from St. Landry Parish in 2008 to have Chancellor’s maximum sentence raised from 40 years to 80.

Chancellor started the hearing on Thursday by shouting “you’re fired” at Rome. He continued by refusing to be fingerprinted and ended with the outburst about his nephew's death.

Herman has seen worse. She was also on the bench when Travis Boys, who was later convicted of killing a police officer, smeared feces on himself.

Rome did not offer any mitigation testimony on Chancellor's behalf.

In the victim-impact statement interrupted by Chancellor’s forced removal from the courtroom, Hughes said Chancellor deserved the max.

Shawl, 25, wasn’t a perfect son and had his own brushes with the law, she said. But he was an “old soul” who loved children and the elderly.

“It hurts my soul when I think of my child and realize he’s never coming back,” Hughes said in her statement, which was read by Assistant District Attorney Hilary Khoury. “These past two years and 10 months have been empty and miserable and, yes, lonely without my child. I have had many sleepless nights.”

Hughes, who wore scrubs, said she earns a living as a nurse taking care of people.

“But for you, my heart is hard. So hard, that if I saw you on fire I wouldn’t even spit on you,” she said. “I hope to find closure so that God can fix me and make me wholesome again, even towards you. But until that divine intervention occurs, may you rot in jail and rot forever in hell.”