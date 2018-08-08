The Jefferson Parish Correctional Center was already on notice about a deadly risk to inmates when a man committed suicide there last year, a new lawsuit alleges.

An inmate had previously hanged himself by wrapping a sheet around a window grate in his private cell.

Still, jail officials decided to place Joshua Belcher, who was detoxing from heroin use and had tried to kill himself once already, in a similar one-man cell. Two weeks after the first inmate died, he hanged himself in the exact same manner. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The federal civil rights lawsuit, filed Friday, is the first legal fallout from those suicides and a third that quickly followed. In the suit, Belcher's parents allege that a serious lapse in oversight allowed all three deaths to occur.

The suit names Sheriff Joe Lopinto; former Sheriff Newell Normand; Jefferson Parish, which owns the jail; CorrectHealth Jefferson, the jail’s health care contractor; and Ironshore Specialty Insurance, which insures the company.

The lawsuit, which has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo, seeks unspecified financial damages.

Lopinto, the parish and CorrectHealth all declined to comment, citing the pending litigation. An Ironshore representative did not immediately return a request for comment.

Belcher’s death last year came in the waning days of Normand’s time as sheriff, just after he announced that he would resign and hand the reins over to Lopinto. Belcher's parents say the jail administration should already have known that the lockup was putting inmates at risk.

On Aug. 4, 2017, 50-year-old inmate Jerome Bell hanged himself from a window grate in his one-man cell. Belcher’s lawsuit says there had been signs that Bell, who had recently pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft, was a suicide risk.

Belcher, a 32-year-old from Georgia, was booked into the jail three days later. He was awaiting extradition to Florida on a domestic assault charge. On Aug. 13, he tried to kill himself by wrapping a sweatshirt or a bed sheet around his neck and tying it to a door latch, his family’s lawsuit states.

Health workers prescribed Ativan, an anti-anxiety drug, and placed him in a chair with restraints.

The next day, Belcher told a social worker that he had not slept in seven days. The worker reported that Belcher was in “acute distress” while withdrawing from heroin, methamphetamines and alcohol, according to the suit.

But the day after that, Aug. 15, Belcher said he was “feeling good” and detox medications were working. According to the lawsuit, he said he had hope for his future, faith in God and a desire to be extradited to Florida.

The social worker deemed Belcher’s suicidal thoughts “resolved” and took him off suicide watch, according to the lawsuit.

John Adcock, an attorney for Belcher's parents, said it should be up to a doctor to make that call.

"According to accepted standards of care, any jail should have a medical doctor evaluate a prisoner using an approved suicide prevention protocol before removing them from suicide watch," Adcock said in a statement.

On Aug. 17, Belcher hanged himself using a sheet tied to the window grate in his cell. The lawsuit says that modus operandi was “identical” to the one Bell had used to kill himself.

The Sheriff's Office has said that Belcher was pronounced dead two days later at a hospital.

In both cases, the inmates were placed in a jail wing with “poor sightlines” for guards despite their prior suicidal thoughts, according to the lawsuit. And in both cases it was other inmates rather than guards who found the men hanging, according to the lawsuit.

The deaths were only brought to light a month later when another inmate killed himself. Jatory Evans, 29, was awaiting trial on charges that he killed his pregnant girlfriend and her parents, then torched their Old Jefferson home; he committed suicide Sept. 27.

After Evans' death, Lopinto, who was sworn in as sheriff on Aug. 31, announced a review of jail policies.

The evaluation concluded that the window grates in one wing of the jail had created a suicide risk and recommended they be replaced, according to the lawsuit.

The suit claims that the jail’s missteps went much further than that. Both the jail administration and CorrectHealth provide insufficient medical attention to inmates and poor monitoring of inmates on suicide watch, the lawsuit claims.

The suit was filed by attorneys Adcock and Soren Giselson, who targeted Lopinto and CorrectHealth in a separate April lawsuit alleging that a pregnant Metairie woman was forced to give birth alone on her cell toilet in May 2017. That suit is still pending.

Belcher’s parents say that Jefferson officials have largely ignored the problems at the Gretna lockup. The Parish Council renewed CorrectHealth’s contract in December.