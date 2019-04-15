Former Kenner gymnastics coach Jonathan West was sentenced Monday to 65 years in prison after admitting he sexually exploited 13 boys.
West, 27, pleaded guilty in 24th Judicial District Court to 24 counts including indecent behavior with a juvenile, sexual battery and computer solicitation of a minor, according to Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick's office.
The abuse took place between 2015 and May 31, 2018, and the victims were between the ages of 8 and 15, prosecutors said.
West pleaded guilty to nine counts of indecent behavior with juveniles; one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile under age 13; eight counts of sexual battery; two counts of oral sexual battery; three counts of sexual battery of a child under age 13; and one count of computer solicitation of a minor under age 13.
Judge Stephen Enright sentenced West to 65 years for each of the counts of sexual battery of juveniles under age 13; 25 years for the indecent behavior with a juvenile under age 13; 20 years for the computer solicitation of a minor under age 13; 10 years for each of the sexual battery counts; 10 years for each of the oral sexual battery counts; and seven years for each of the indecent behavior with juvenile counts.
He ordered all the sentences to be served concurrently and that West be electronically monitored and ordered to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life, should he ever be released from prison, Connick's office said.
The judge also ordered that any of West’s electronic equipment used in the computer solicitation offense should be seized and sold.
West was arrested May 31 after four boys spoke to police in Kenner about alleged abuse; other boys came forward in the following months.
Authorities said some of the abuse took place while West drove the boys to gymnastics practice at gyms where he coached, including New Orleans Outlaws Gym in Kenner.
He is also accused of molesting at least six boys in St. Charles Parish, where he worked at Flipnastics Gym.