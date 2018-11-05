Eight days into her incarceration at the St. Bernard Parish jail, Nimali Henry, 19, laid her head down on a table in her bunk room, gasping for breath, a federal prosecutor said Monday.

Henry was hoping that she would receive treatment for a deadly blood disorder. Other inmates were slamming on a buzzer to summon help, Assistant U.S. Attorney Chandra Menon said.

But instead, guards moved Henry into a barren holding cell that inmates called the “birdcage." Three days later, Menon told jurors, after more desperate cries for help to the three jail guards on trial in federal court, she was dead.

“She died a slow, painful death. A death that was completely preventable. A death that happened because these three jailers made conscious decisions,” Menon said.

Menon and defense attorneys delivered opening statements Monday in the trial of the three jail guards, which is expected to last three weeks in the New Orleans courtroom of U.S. District Judge Ivan Lemelle.

Jail officials are accused of willfully failing to provide medical care to Henry in the 11-day period before she died of a blood clot in a cell on April 1, 2014.

Prosecutors said officials ignored repeated cries for help from Henry, who suffered from a rare autoimmune disorder and other conditions. She had been arrested in connection with a domestic dispute.

Capt. Andre Dominick and deputies Debra Becnel and Lisa Vaccarella are charged with depriving Henry of her civil rights and making false statements to the FBI. Each faces up to life imprisonment if convicted.

In his opening statement to the jurors, Menon gave a day-by-day breakdown of Henry’s time in jail to make the case that the three defendants showed repeated, deliberate indifference to her plight.

Ex-deputy cooperating in St. Bernard jail death case faces contractor fraud rap in Baton Rouge A former St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy who pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights charge in the death of a sick inmate at the p…

Yet defense attorneys said the problems at the St. Bernard Parish jail went much higher up the chain of command than their clients. They described “systemic” failures by jail leadership.

“Not one person at that jail had real medical training,” said Anna Friedberg, who represents Vaccarella. “This is the failing of the sheriff, St. Bernard Parish and the warden. Not the failing of these high-school-educated deputies working for very little.”

Henry was arrested March 21, 2014. Menon said that upon booking, she warned a guard that she suffered from kidney failure.

Three days into her time at the jail, she had already begun to show the signs of thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, a rare blood disorder that carries a 90 percent chance of death if it goes untreated.

The prosecutor described a twofold failure from the defendants on trial. As the jail’s medical officer, Menon said, Dominick ignored warnings from Henry and a social worker that she was at risk of dying. He also failed to obtain the medication that could have saved her.

Meanwhile, the lower-ranking guards who were watching Henry in her cell on a daily basis ignored her requests for help, gasps for breath, stumbles and vomits, Menon said.

Becnel and Vaccarella both helped another jailer who pleaded guilty before the trial, Cpl. Timothy Williams, move Henry to the “birdcage,” where she was ignored, Menon said.

The prosecutor said that video surveillance footage and testimony from inmates would buttress the prosecution’s case. Williams is also expected to testify against his former colleagues, which could earn him a lighter sentence at a January hearing.

Disturbing details: Guilty ex-St. Bernard guard says he did nothing to help dying inmate In a major break for federal prosecutors, a former correctional officer at the St. Bernard Parish jail has pleaded guilty to a federal civil r…

Defense lawyers sought to humanize their clients and to point out that they made up only a small fraction of the more than 30 jail employees who had contact with Henry.

Dominick had resisted serving as the jail’s interim medical director because he had only basic EMT training rather than paramedic certification, according to his lawyer, Paul Fleming. He said that the jail’s previous medical director had left after expressing her frustration to the sheriff over a lack of staffing and funding.

Fleming said his client had only a few pieces of the puzzle of Henry’s rare condition.

While the government made much of Dominick’s meeting with a social worker who was concerned about Henry’s condition, it lasted only about two minutes, Fleming said. Henry’s behavior seemed to correspond with that of someone who was mentally ill, he said. Moreover, he said, nobody told Dominick about a “code blue” that jail guards called for Henry the weekend before her death.

“Capt. Dominick is not the uncaring monster that the prosecutors would paint him to be,” Fleming said.

Meanwhile, attorneys for the two female deputies said they were only two out of numerous guards at the jail. They had no authority to seek help for Henry on their own, they said.

Guy Wall said his client, Becnel, reported her concerns about Henry’s health to her superiors, who did nothing.

“There’s going to be a lot of Monday-morning quarterbacking here,” he said. “I ask that you not succumb to the temptation to judge based on hindsight.”

WWL-TV exclusive interview with family of 18-year-old girl who died in St. Bernard Parish prison cell A special report report on WWL-TV looks deeper into why 19-year-old Nimali Henry died in a St. Bernard Parish prison cell in April of 2014.Hen…