Port Marigny, the proposed mixed-use development on Mandeville's lakefront that spawned months of contentious debate culminating in a lawsuit, seems to be headed toward an out-of-court settlement.
Property owners Marcus and Michael Pittman sued the city of Mandeville in 2017, arguing that the city's rejection of their plan for a mixture of commercial and residential development amounted to an unconstitutional "taking" of their right to develop the 78-acre abandoned industrial site.
The matter was set to go to a jury trial Monday.
But on Friday, U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier continued the trial, following a telephone status conference.
"During the conference, counsel stated the parties have agreed on a proposed consent judgment, which will be submitted for considering by the court," Barbier's order said.
Mandeville City Council members Clay Madden, Mike Pulaski and David Ellis said they don't know anything about the potential settlement.
"The two sides are close enough together to give the judge something that they can both agree on," Pulaski said. He called that unusual for an issue as controversial as this.
Madden, who is the council chairman, said he only learned of the potential settlement from a media report.
"I kept emailing (the city's lawyers): 'Do we need to be in court on Monday?' " Madden said, adding that he had wanted to know if he needed to take time off from work.
He said that he didn't expect the trial to begin Monday, however, because only two of the five council members had been deposed: Lauré Sica, who was deposed in December 2017, and Madden, who was questioned in January.
Madden said he keeps asking questions about the process and the timeline but city attorneys have said they will let him know when there is something to report, he said.
"They've been trying to do attorney stuff, and we've just been told to sit tight," he said.
Ernest Burguières, a former Mandeville councilman and outspoken critic of the Port Marigny plans, noted in an email that there are no details about the proposed settlement nor is it clear whether the City Council will have to vote on anything.
"The devil is in the details," he said.
Pulaski said that the council might not have to vote on the settlement if it involves a payment by the city's insurer rather than the city itself.
Mayor Donald Villere declined to comment on the potential settlement, deferring to attorneys.
Neither Matt Coman, an attorney for the Pittmans, nor Christopher Moody, who is representing Mandeville, could be reached for comment Monday.
"I haven't been shy about saying I hoped we would resolve it," Villere said.
The Mandeville City Council rejected the Pittmans' plans for the site in March 2017. That action followed nearly two years of sometimes stormy debate, with numerous meetings that drew so many people they had to be held in the Spitzfaden community center.
Since then, opponents of the project have fretted about what a settlement might entail, fearing that the city would make concessions.
In late December, the City Council voted on rezoning for the land that laid out strict limits for how it could be developed — something that was seen by some as a move toward settling but by others as a legal stratagem on the city's part.
The Pittmans saw it as the latter, calling the rezoning a move by the city to avoid liability "for the complete deprivation of our property rights."
The city cited that ordinance when it filed for a summary judgment in January, arguing that the lawsuit is premature and that Pittmans' claims they can't use the land were made moot by the city's action.
The judge has yet to rule on the motion for summary judgment, meaning a ruling without a trial.