Greg Guidry, who was re-elected just months ago to a second 10-year term as an associate justice on the Louisiana Supreme Court, has been nominated by President Donald Trump to fill a seat on the federal bench in New Orleans.
The Advocate reported nearly seven months ago that Guidry, 58, was under consideration for the last remaining open seat on the bench at the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana.
Louisiana's two U.S. senators, John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy, who take the lead in recommending potential appointments to the president, hailed the news that Trump had nominated Guidry.
Cassidy called Guidry “exceptionally qualified" and predicted he would "serve with distinction." Kennedy said Guidry had "distinguished himself as a Louisiana Supreme Court justice and a prosecutor during a lengthy legal career."
Guidry's nomination first goes to the Senate Judiciary Committee, and from there would proceed to the full Senate. If confirmed, he would fill the spot left vacant by Kurt Engelhardt, who was promoted last year to a seat on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Guidry’s departure from the state Supreme Court would trigger a special election for his seat there. Guidry holds the court's 1st District seat, which includes all of St. Tammany, St. Helena, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes and parts of Orleans and Jefferson parishes.
He was re-elected to a second 10-year term on the court in August, when his sole opponent was disqualified.
Guidry, a Republican, is a native of Harvey. He graduated from the LSU Law Center with honors and worked as an assistant U.S. attorney in New Orleans for a decade. He then spent six years on the bench in Jefferson Parish’s 24th Judicial District, and from there moved up to Louisiana’s 5th Circuit Court of Appeal in 2006.
He was elected to the Supreme Court in 2008, part of a larger ideological and partisan shift on the state’s highest court. He took the place of retiring Justice Pascal Calogero Jr., a New Orleans Democrat who served as the court's chief justice. Calogero, the longest-serving justice in the court's history, died last month at 87.
Trump has nominated two other people to the District Court bench in New Orleans: Barry Ashe, a lawyer from the Stone Pigman firm, and Wendy Vitter, general counsel for the Archdiocese of New Orleans and the wife of former U.S. Sen. David Vitter. Ashe began serving on the bench in August; Vitter was approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee in May but still awaits a vote by the full Senate.