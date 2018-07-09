A Marrero pastor's voice was barely audible as he pleaded guilty to a string of sex crimes in state court on Monday in exchange for a 20-year sentence.
Sherman Smith, 58, pleaded guilty to second-degree rape and eight other counts before Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Karen Herman. She is set to formally sentence him under the terms of his agreement with prosecutors after hearing victim-impact statements on July 17.
Authorities said that Smith, the former pastor of the Second Highway Baptist Church, committed the crimes between 1992 and 2000. It was only years later, when one of his victims came forward to the New Orleans Police Department, that he was arrested.
Several other victims also reported abuse inside Smith’s house in the 400 block of Park Street, the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office said.
Smith was originally charged with first-degree rape, which carries an automatic life sentence. He was represented by Juan Fiol, a staff attorney for the Orleans Public Defenders.
Assistant District Attorney Inga Petrovich prosecuted the case.