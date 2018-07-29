Former Chief Deputy Fred Oswald's whistleblower lawsuit against St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith can go forward, a judge has decided, denying an effort by Smith's lawyers to have the case thrown out on procedural grounds.
Oswald filed his suit in 22nd Judicial District Court in January, alleging that he was fired a year ago by Smith in retaliation for Oswald's efforts to inform the district attorney about a deputy who allegedly stole drugs for his addicted girlfriend during traffic stops.
Smith fired the deputy, Kenneth Szalajeski. But Oswald's suit says that Smith tried to keep the matter under wraps, delaying giving information to the 22nd Judicial District Attorney's Office, giving incomplete information and seeking legal opinions on whether he had to provide internal affairs documents from the Sheriff's Office to the district attorney.
Szalajeski was indicted in October on two counts each of malfeasance and distributing marijuana. His trial is set for Sept. 17.
The 22nd Judicial District Court judges recused themselves from Oswald's case in February, and retired state 4th Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Michael E. Kirby was appointed by the Supreme Court to hear the case as an ad hoc judge.
The Sheriff's Office argued that Oswald had not proven a cause of action, a filing that the agency's attorney Chadwick Collings said was based on an initial review of the case.
The agency argued that Oswald failed to allege sufficient facts to support a claim that Smith took any actions that violated state law. Under the whistleblower statute, a plaintiff must allege facts that show an employer's actions constituted an actual violation of state law.
"After hearing argument from both counsel, the court indicated from the bench that it was a 'close call,' but he felt that the plaintiff has alleged sufficient facts to allow his lawsuit to proceed," Collings said in an email.
Oswald's attorney, Scott Bickford, said that Smith "has been fighting us tooth and nail on procedural grounds."
But last week's ruling clears the way for discovery to begin, Bickford said, and he will begin taking depositions.
The whistleblower law is "pretty specific," Bickford said, touching on whether the person bringing the suit warned an employer not to commit a crime, "in this case, malfeasance. He (Smith) is under a statutory obligation to arrest people that commit crimes," Bickford said.
Collings said that with the procedural question answered, "the sheriff and I are focused on defending this suit on merits, and the sheriff is confident he will ultimately prevail once all the facts have been fully laid out to the court."