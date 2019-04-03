One of two white men who lost his job as a New Orleans police officer following accusations that he beat a Hispanic military veteran outside a Mid-City bar last year was sentenced Wednesday to probation and ordered to pay restitution.

John Galman's sentencing came almost two months after he pleaded guilty to simple battery in front of New Orleans Municipal and Traffic Court Judge Robert Jones.

His probation will last for 12 months, and the $5,000 in restitution to the victim in the attack will be broken up into 10 monthly payments.

+2 Ex-NOPD officer pleads guilty to attack on Hispanic man outside Mid-City bar One of two white New Orleans police officers accused of attacking a Hispanic veteran outside a Mid-City bar last year, sparking a public outcr…

Galman, a rookie at the time of the July 24 confrontation with Jorge Alberto "George" Gomez, faced as much as six months in prison and a fine of $1,000.

Judge Jones called Galman's behavior "reprehensible" and referred to him as a bully.

He and a second rookie officer involved, Spencer Sutton, were quickly fired in the wake of the incident, which prompted questions about police hiring practices as well as a formal apology from the New Orleans City Council.

Galman has been ordered to stay away from Gomez and the bar where the incident occurred. The court is also working on a sit-down meeting between Galman, Gomez and a Hispanic community advocate to help ensure Galman understand the effect of his actions.

A court official read a statement into the record from Gomez, who said he continues experiencing pain from the attack and suffered a partial loss of hearing

Gomez said he fears police as a result of the incident and is considering moving from New Orleans, believing it will be difficult for him to live here comfortably. He also worries about going out and being asked about the highly-publicized incident.

The case against Sutton remains pending.

Gomez, a U.S. native who was raised in Honduras and speaks English with an accent, has said Galman and Sutton asked him if he was an “American” before they unleashed a series of blows on him outside the bar on South St. Patrick Street.

Can't see video below? Click here.

He said the officers also challenged Gomez, a veteran of the Army National Guard, on why he was wearing military-style camouflage clothes.

Gomez, a regular at the popular bar, was left with a badly bruised and swollen face.

Advocates of Galman and Sutton had claimed that Gomez was the aggressor, but investigators concluded otherwise after talking to bar patrons and reviewing surveillance footage.

+7 New Orleans police grilled over hiring practices after alleged beating by off-duty officers One of the two rookie New Orleans police officers accused of assaulting a man at a Mid-City bar last month had been under departmental investi…

Galman's attorney, Townsend Myers, did not challenge the judge's decision but denied Gomez's race played any role in the incident.

"The judge very carefully considered everything from all sides and arrived at a sentence that is fair to all sides," he said.

Check back for updates.