Suspended Jefferson Parish Justice of the Peace Patrick DeJean was entitled to the money he allegedly took from his court's accounts, his attorney, Mike Fawer, argued Tuesday at the start of DeJean's federal trial on 18 counts of fraud and lying to banks.

DeJean was waylaid by inexperience in bookkeeping and the avarice and drinking of the elected constable in the 2nd Justice Court where they both worked, Fawer told an eight-woman, six-man jury that includes two alternates. U.S. District Judge Mary Ann Vial Lemmon is presiding over the case.

Fawer's passionate 30-minute opening address, during which he repeatedly urged the jury "don't take my word for it" but to listen to evidence from witnesses, followed a shorter, more direct opening statement from Assistant U.S. Attorney David Ayo.

Ayo told the jury they should "follow the money," to find the evidence of DeJean's crimes.

"Checks in, but no checks out," Ayo said.

DeJean is facing 18 counts in a trial that has sidelined the twice-elected justice of the peace on the west bank of Jefferson Parish. Justices of the peace oversee what are essentially "small claims" courts in Louisiana, handling cases like evictions and small lawsuits.

They also are able to order wage garnishments to satisfy legal judgments, and that's where 13 of the 18 counts DeJean faces originated. He is accused of taking garnishment checks that were sent to the court and supposed to be remitted to creditors and instead spending them on himself, to pay for trips to Disney World and the College World Series, and to help fund his regular gambling habit.

He is also accused of lying on loan applications by stating that more than $50,000 in loans and lines of credit he was seeking were for office equipment or software and would not be used for personal expenses. But he then used the money for personal expenses, Ayo said.

"You will see how the money went in and how it went out," he told the jury. "No software was purchased."

DeJean is also accused of persuading the Jefferson Parish Council to allocate $10,000 to the court that he later used for personal expenses.

Fawer scoffed at the accusations.

"Why do we even bother with a trial?" he asked. "Only at a trial is the government's distortion of the facts tested."

In this case, DeJean, who was only three years out of law school when he was elected justice of the peace, was in over his head when he took the office, Fawer argued. He said DeJean found an elected constable, Antoine "Tony" Thomassie, who routinely spent work days drinking at local bars and who demanded his share of court costs and garnishment checks. Thomassie also stole from the office, Fawer said.

In April, Thomassie pleaded guilty to one count of malfeasance in office and was sentenced to one year of probation.

DeJean brought in an accountant to help him take care of the books and footed many of the office's expenses himself, Fawer said. He was entitled to reimbursement for each of those expenses, he added.

What's more, Fawer said, DeJean begged law enforcement agencies like the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office and state Attorney General's Office to investigate Thomassie.

"At no time did Patrick DeJean intentionally misappropriate garnishment payments," Fawer said.

As for allegations that DeJean stole to pay gambling debts, which Fawer tried to have excluded from the trial, the lawyer told the jury that he would "confront it head on."

"He was a frequent and avid gambler," Fawer said. But DeJean "had a right to" those funds because they were reimbursements for personal money he had spent on the office, he added.

DeJean's trial will continue Wednesday.

