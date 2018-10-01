The owner of a Slidell construction firm caught up in a federal investigation into First NBC Bank founder Ashton Ryan Jr. is set to plead guilty to a charge of conspiring to defraud the failed New Orleans bank.
Jeffrey Dunlap, 45, will change his plea to guilty on Oct. 17, according to court records. That will make him the first person convicted in connection with the bank's stunning $1 billion collapse in April 2017.
He is accused of filing bogus paperwork — with Ryan’s knowledge — to secure a line of credit from First NBC that eventually topped $22 million. Ryan was allegedly extending the loans even as Ryan's own debts to a company owned by Dunlap mounted.
Dunlap’s decision to plead guilty is not a surprise. When he was initially charged, in May, the charge came in a bill of information rather than from a grand jury, generally a sign that a defendant has worked out a plea deal.
And his lawyer, Walter Becker, signaled at the time that a guilty plea was coming, telling reporters that “Mr. Dunlap accepts responsibility for his actions and is working toward a resolution with the government."
It’s not clear why it has taken five months for Dunlap to be re-arraigned. Typically, those charged in bills of information plead guilty within weeks. Becker said Tuesday that there was "nothing peculiar" about the delay.
When Dunlap does enter his guilty plea, he’ll have to sign what’s known as a factual basis. It’s a summary of the case against the defendant, in which the defendant must admit certain conduct. What’s contained within that document can have a major impact on a defendant’s sentence.
Prosecutors have charged that Dunlap gave First NBC bogus or misleading documents, such as inflated accounts receivables, to support his requests for loans. Dunlap did so at the behest of Ryan, who needed the paperwork to extend the loans, according to the government. Meanwhile, Ryan — in a private business venture — was busy piling up a multimillion-dollar debt to Dunlap's firm, Phoenix Civil Contractors.
Ryan first talked to Dunlap about hiring Phoenix in March 2009, and gave the company access to a line of credit a few months later.
A lawsuit filed by Phoenix last year, along with the court documents charging Dunlap, alleged that Ryan by 2017 owed Phoenix roughly $5.5 million, and that he used First NBC’s funds to stave off his own obligations. Each time Phoenix's loan from the bank became due, Ryan referenced his own debt to Phoenix in bank paperwork to justify the loan's creditworthiness, according to the documents.
The documents charging Dunlap do not refer to Ryan by name; Justice Department guidelines bar accusing people of crimes by name in court documents when, like Ryan, they have yet to be charged.
But the allegations related to “Bank President A” are clearly aimed at Ryan: They match details of his career, and the claims mirrors others lodged in Dunlap's civil suit. Moreover, the documents make clear that Ryan is a target, if not the main target, of the federal probe.
It’s been at least a year since the grand jury began looking into the bank’s collapse, the costliest failure of an American bank since 2010. One focus of the probe has been understanding the dealings between Ryan and Phoenix — and in particular, Ryan’s efforts to develop a 161-acre tract of land in Mandeville through a firm called Wadsworth Estates. That firm is co-owned by Ryan and Warren Treme.
Treme did not return phone messages from The Advocate.
Ryan’s lawyer, Eddie Castaing, said his client denies committing fraud, and added that if Dunlap lied on loan paperwork, that’s on him.
“It’s apparent that Jeffrey Dunlap committed fraud against the bank, and so he ought to plead guilty,” Castaing said in March. “He also committed fraud against Ashton Ryan by providing false information to Mr. Ryan and the bank, upon which Mr. Ryan relied.” Castaing said this week he stands by those remarks.
Dunlap filed his civil suit against Ryan in November in the 22nd Judicial District. In February, Castaing requested a stay in the civil case because of the grand jury's investigation.
His motion warned that if the civil case proceeded simultaneously, Ryan's "risk of self-incrimination is real and immediate." A judge agreed to put the bulk of the civil proceedings on hold, which is common when civil proceedings are overtaken by criminal investigations.
Castaing's motion suggested that federal prosecutors were evaluating whether Ryan or other bank executives and directors were negligent, failed in their fiduciary duty to oversee the business, or benefited personally from a business relationship, like extending the line of credit.