A Jefferson Parish jury has convicted a Metairie man of killing his childhood friend and two women as the four of them returned home from a trip to a sporting goods store last year.
Corey Woods, 33, was found guilty Thursday night of three counts of second-degree murder and one count of being a felon with a weapon for the murders of his friend Malcolm Wallace; Wallace's girlfriend, Daneka Lott, and Wallace’s little sister, Monica Bates, according to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office.
The four had been watching a football game on Jan. 22, 2017, at the Wallace's house on South Laurel Street when they decided to go to Academy Sports. On the way home, Woods, who was sitting in the back seat, shot and killed Malcolm Wallace, then turned the gun on Wallace's girlfriend and sister.
Prosecutors had argued Woods did the killing on behalf of another man Wallace was said to be in a feud with. The two women, one of whom was 16, were killed so there would be no witnesses.
Under state law, Woods will receive a mandatory life term in prison when he is sentenced Dec. 3.
The case was heard by Judge Donnie Rowan of the 24th Judicial District Court in Gretna.
Woods went to trial for the killings earlier this year, but the judge declared a mistrial after a juror failed to show up the day after opening statements.