A New Orleans man was convicted of murder Wednesday in a double shooting — allegedly stemming from a dice game — that left a woman in the St. Roch neighborhood dead.

Jurors at Orleans Parish Criminal District Court took less than an hour to unanimously convict Tyrone Duckett, 38, on counts of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

Police said Duckett killed Ferniqua "Muffin" Johnson and wounded her acquaintance Damion Blanton on May 1, 2017, after a dice game, then disposed of a cellphone that could tie him to the crime.

Duckett faces a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment at an Oct. 23 hearing.

Blanton and Raekeda “Kayla” Wright, an alleged acquaintance of Duckett, both pinned the crime on Duckett over the course of a three-day trial. Wright, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter last month, is awaiting sentencing.

Police said the killers were caught on video surveillance near the scene of the shooting, which happened about 8 p.m. in the 1600 block of Spain Street.

According to Wright’s testimony, Duckett was upset about losing hundreds of dollars in a dice game with Blanton. Wright and Duckett began driving around the area — described as a crime hot spot by homicide detective Jamaane Roy — in search of Blanton.

Woman booked on suspicion of St. Roch killing, police say New Orleans police arrested a woman Tuesday on suspicion of killing another woman in St. Roch on May 1, according to a press release.

Blanton said he knew he was in trouble, so he began walking with a friend who carried a gun. He also made the fateful decision to call Johnson — who had not been at the dice game — to accompany them.

Duckett came upon the group and opened up with an assault-style rifle, Blanton said.

Blanton was hit. Johnson managed to run around the corner to her family’s double shotgun home in the 2300 block of North Claiborne Avenue, where she collapsed and died.

Roy said Monday that he had spent 15 years working in the area as a police officer, so he drew on old contacts and confidential informants for tips.

He soon heard that a woman with bright red hair was involved in the killing and that she frequented Jack’s Meat Market on North Derbigny Street.

Roy said he recovered an image of Wright from the store’s surveillance system. A clerk told him that she was known as "Kayla” and had a boyfriend named “T.”

Blanton identified Wright as one of his attackers out of a photographic lineup.

Wright denied involvement in the shooting upon her arrest. Then she made a series of phone calls from the jail to Duckett.

“They don’t know nothing, man,” Duckett told her on one call recorded by the jail’s taping system. “They don’t even know my real name.”

On one call, Wright asked Duckett to throw away an incriminating cellphone, prosecutors said. He quickly did so, according to another taped call.

Roy then took Duckett in for questioning. He claimed he had never dated Wright. He admitted to playing dice with Blanton but denied shooting him over the game. He also blamed the killing on “Tank,” one of Wright’s previous romantic partners.

That was a lie, prosecutors said. The man known as “Tank” was in the Madison Parish jail at the time of the shooting.

Defense attorney Judson Mitchell told jurors that there was too much doubt surrounding Blanton's testimony to convict his client. He called the idea of a fatal shooting over a dice game “implausible” and suggested that Blanton actually was shot because of a beef with someone stemming from the narcotics trade.

NOPD books man on murder, attempted murder counts in St. Roch double shooting New Orleans Police have arrested a second person in connection with a murder and attempted murder in St. Roch earlier this month.

Mitchell also took a shot at Wright’s credibility, noting that she had pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Judge Camille Buras has the discretion to sentence Wright from zero to 40 years at a later date.

“The reason she’s lying, as we heard yesterday, is that she’s looking at up to 40 years in jail,” Mitchell said. “She’s trying to save her own life.”

In his closing statement, Assistant District Attorney Mike Trummel acknowledged that some of the state’s key witnesses were unsavory.

“When you’re dealing with murders in the rough-and-tumble neighborhood of North Derbigny, you don’t deal with perfect people,” he said.

“But what’s important is what we told you (at the start of the trial): We don’t have to prove motive,” Trummel said. “Even if (Mitchell) is right and this is actually about drugs, that changes nothing. It doesn’t change who pulled the trigger.”