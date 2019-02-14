A federal judge has set a tentative March date for the retrial of former federal narcotics agent Chad Scott, whose first trial ended in a hung jury earlier this month.

U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo set a March 18 trial date for Scott to face a second trial on the first seven of 11 total counts against him. But, Milazzo noted, Scott's attorney Matthew Coman may have a conflicting trial at that time, and if he does, she set Aug. 19 as the retrial date for Scott.

The retrial was made necessary when Milazzo declared a mistrial Feb. 4 after the four-man, eight-woman jury that heard the case the first time was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on any of the seven counts. The charges included perjury, obstruction of justice and falsification of government forms.

Milazzo did not make any announcement about the planned October federal trial of Scott and Rodney Gemar, a former Hammond police officer who was a member of the Drug Enforcement Administration task force Scott led. The two are accused of taking property and other crimes.

Following nearly two weeks of testimony, the first jury deliberated less than one full day before notifying Milazzo that the members were at an impasse. She ordered them to continue to deliberating, even adjourning court early on a Friday and ordering them back Monday before being forced to declare a mistrial.

Scott's trial was the culmination of a nearly three-year state and federal investigation that resulted in some guilty verdicts in federal court being overturned and other defendants getting lenient plea deals as federal investigators scoured cases investigated by Scott and his task force.

Two members of that task force, former Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office deputies Johnny Domingue and Karl Newman, pleaded guilty to federal crimes and testified against Scott during the trial.