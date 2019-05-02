Just 15 years old and weighing 105 pounds, Seth Veillon stepped to his mother’s defense after his father shot her inside their home last year in Paradis.

Seth’s father then mortally wounded him with four bullets – and, according to testimony at his dad’s trial this week, his mother may have died as well had his 9-year-old sister not run back into the home she momentarily fled to press a dish rag against the mother’s wound.

A St. Charles Parish jury on Thursday found Ed Veillon Jr., 50, guilty of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder Thursday following a two-day trial, prosecutors said in a statement. He faces a mandatory life sentencing during a hearing tentatively set for the morning of July 2 in 19th Judicial District Court Judge Emile St. Pierre’s courtroom in Hahnville.

The verdict against Veillon wrapped up a two-day trial centering on a killing that horrified a small, tight-knit community on the West Bank of St. Charles.

According to testimony, Veillon was the drinking on April 22, 2018, when he argued with his wife and shot her inside a home in the 100 block of Lynn Drive.

Nicole Veillon, 44, was wounded while her daughter watched from under a table. The girl ran from under the table and out the home while her brother stepped toward their father.

The girl got neighbors to call 911, went back in her house, and found Seth had been shot dead, testimony at the trial recounted. She grabbed a dish rag and put pressure on her mother’s wound, which likely gave first responders time to get Nicole Veillon to a hospital for treatment.

Nicole Veillon survived, and St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies jailed Ed Veillon. He had been behind bars ever since, unable to post a $500,000 bond prior to his conviction.

“The unspeakable crimes perpetrated by Ed Veillon Jr. broke a family and shocked a quiet community,” St. Charles District Attorney Joel Chaisson said in a statement Thursday. “I cannot imagine the anguish that Nicole and her young daughter have had to endure over the past year while waiting for this trial to begin.”

Chaisson praised Nicole Veillon’s daughter, now 10, for testifying during the trial about the violence she witnessed. The DA added, “It is my hope that this verdict will bring the closure that this family needs to try to move on with their lives.”

Seth Veillon was a ninth-grader at Hahnville High School. Assistant District Attorney Connie Aucoin prosecuted the case against Ed Veillon.