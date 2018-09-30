A former St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy who pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights charge in the death of a sick inmate at the parish jail in 2014 also faces charges that he bilked Baton Rouge flood victims out of money to repair their homes.
Timothy Williams, 39, faces three counts of home-improvement fraud totaling more than $25,000, a felony. He was charged May 18 by East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore’s office.
The charges could create an additional legal hurdle for prosecutors as they bring cases against three of Williams' fellow deputies charged in the death of Nimali Henry, a 19-year-old mother who died during a short stay in the St. Bernard jail.
Williams is expected to be a key witness for prosecutors. Whether defense attorneys will try to use the fraud charges to question his credibility is an open question, though lawyers are typically allowed to bring up only cases that resulted in conviction.
In Baton Rouge, Williams is accused of posing as a licensed contractor and lining up several home-improvement jobs in the wake of the 2016 floods — and then absconding with some of the money that homeowners paid him. At the time, he was on paid leave from the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office.
Melanie Mack, one of Williams’ alleged victims, told The Advocate that the 2016 rains left 9 inches of water in her house near Villa del Rey Elementary School. Williams was walking the neighborhood, presenting himself as a contractor and soliciting work, she said.
She wound up hiring him for a broad array of repairs, including drywall, electrical work, and kitchen and bathroom renovations. Williams began doing the work but eventually vanished and quit returning phone calls, she said.
He kept the entire $52,000 she had agreed to pay him even though the work was less than half done. Moreover, Mack soon realized that much of Williams’ work was subpar. She eventually had to take out a loan to fix the mistakes and complete the work he never did.
“He just sort of disappeared,” said Mack, who has had to live with her parents since the flood but hopes to move back into her house soon.
According to arrest warrants filed by Baton Rouge police, Williams treated two other clients similarly, including a neighbor of Mack's. Police say he gave clients a contractor license number held by another person with the same last name. But that contractor told authorities he didn't know Williams.
It was not immediately clear what effect, if any, Williams’ decision to cooperate in the federal case will have on the outstanding state charges against him. The federal charge — that he deprived Henry of her civil rights, leading to her death — is a very serious one, with a maximum penalty of life in prison.
In a summary of the case against him, Williams admitted that he and a co-worker on the overnight shift, Deputy Lisa Vaccarella, ignored repeated pleas for medical aid from Henry, a young mother who suffered from an autoimmune disorder. Her cellmates also pleaded for help for her, he said, but the guards did nothing, at times mocking Henry.
Williams and Vaccarella also moved Henry to an isolation cell to punish her, he said.
His willingness to plead guilty and testify against Vaccarella and the two other deputies charged in Henry's death could dramatically reduce Williams' potential exposure to a long prison sentence. Officials with U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser’s office would not say whether the feds plan to help Williams resolve his state charges in exchange for his cooperation.
Moore, the DA for the 19th Judicial District, said his office wasn't aware of the federal charges against Williams until The Advocate asked about them. He said his office has had no discussions with Strasser’s office about tying together the resolution of the two cases.
“We’ve had no contact from the feds for any kind of assistance,” Moore said, adding that it’s possible such a request could come after Williams testifies in the federal case.
Paul Fleming, a lawyer for Capt. Andre Dominick, said he and the lawyers for the other defendants believe the fraud charges may have led Williams to seek a plea deal in the St. Bernard case.
"We think the state charges provided an inducement for him to plead guilty," Fleming said. "We think his lawyers can try to package the two cases together and minimize his jail time."
Fleming added: "I think he found himself in a bad spot, like a lot of people facing federal charges. And now he's singing the tune the government wants him to sing."
Claude Kelly, Williams’ lawyer in the federal case, said he had no comment.
While not as serious as the civil rights charge, residential-contractor fraud of more than $25,000 also carries a stiff maximum penalty: 20 years per count.
The federal case against the St. Bernard deputies is set for trial Nov. 5.
In addition to Vaccarella, 55, and Dominick, 58, Deputy Debra Becnel, 57, is also charged in Henry's death. All have been on paid leave since December 2015 and remain employed with the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office, a spokeswoman said. All three are veteran employees: Dominick was hired in 1990, Vaccarella in 2006 and Becnel in 2008.
Williams was also on paid leave until he resigned Feb. 28, the spokeswoman said. She said his resignation was not forced, and that department officials were unaware he faced fraud charges in Baton Rouge. He had worked for the department for about 2½ years when Henry died.
Collectively, the four officers have been paid nearly $500,000 while on leave, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Williams is set to be sentenced Jan. 16 in federal court by U.S. District Judge Ivan Lemelle.
Meanwhile, the state case has been allotted to Judge Don Johnson of the 19th Judicial District. A motions hearing in that case is set for Dec. 13.