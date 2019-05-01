Tyrone Myles stood up Wednesday and faced the New Orleans jury deciding whether he committed murder.

There was a cross tattooed between his eyes — the same cross that a man seen on surveillance video had when he pulled out a handgun just before a fatal shooting in the 7th Ward two years ago.

That video left no doubt that Myles was packing a gun on the scene of 23-year-old Antoine Brumfield’s death. Yet while Myles admits to having a gun on Nov. 26, 2017, he insists he wasn’t the killer.

Myles’ attorney, Jay Daniels, said he is the victim of “bought” testimony from two witnesses who were originally booked on murder counts themselves. But a prosecutor said Brumfield’s killing was another example of how even minor disputes in New Orleans often are settled with deadly force.

“This individual doesn’t resolve arguments with words. He doesn’t resolve them with fists. He resolved it by putting a 9mm bullet into the back of Antoine Brumfield’s head,” Assistant District Attorney Jason Napoli said.

Myles, 24, faces life imprisonment if convicted of second-degree murder in Criminal District Court Judge Laurie White’s courtroom.

On Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to a count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The District Attorney’s Office invoked a previous felony conviction to have him dubbed a habitual offender, and White sentenced him to 40 years in prison.

At the same time, Napoli made an offer to Myles: If he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter in the killing, he would receive a 30-year sentence on that count, to be served at the same time as the firearm count.

However, Myles refused to accept the deal — even though he is already guaranteed the lengthier sentence on the gun charge.

Laying out the state’s theory of the case, Napoli said that four days before the shooting, a man named Derrick Truehill invited Brumfield into his home in the 1900 block of North Johnson Street. Truehill said he became convinced that Brumfield stole cash and a gun from him.

Truehill reported the theft to police. On the morning of the killing, he visited Richard’s Food Store at 2001 N. Rocheblave St. and spotted Brumfield, he told police. He made a series of calls to 911 asking cops to come and arrest Brumfield. Meanwhile, he also spotted his marijuana dealer, Dytrell Mcewen, and another man he did not know who was later identified as Myles.

The store’s high-definition surveillance video captured all of the men on the scene.

His speech peppered with nervous laughs, Truehill testified Wednesday that he started fighting with Brumfield when police took too long to come. “I went to swinging at him and he grabbed my arms,” Truehill said.

Then he heard someone shout, “He got a gun,” Truehill said. He broke away to the other side of the street and turned around just in time to see Myles with a pistol.

“That’s when I heard the gunshot,” he said.

Truehill called police soon afterward. Brumfield’s father, Herbert Hill, said he was at church when he got word that his son had been shot. He arrived to find Brumfield on the ground, dead.

But defense attorney Daniels said there were reasons to doubt Truehill’s testimony. He suggested that Truehill only called the cops because he realized he had left identification and debit cards on the scene.

While Daniels did not state that Truehill was the real killer, he said Truehill was “animated and upset” when he called the cops after seeing Brumfield.

Both Truehill and Mcewen were booked in Brumfield’s killing, but their charges were refused when they agreed to cooperate with prosecutors, Daniels said.

“They got their 'Get out of jail free' card … that was bought testimony. That was testimony that was paid for, and they’re trying to pay for it at the expense of this innocent man,” Daniels said.