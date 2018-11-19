New Orleans prosecutors have dismissed charges against four people who were accused in the non-fatal shooting of a man who was later discovered shot and burned in a vacant lot in Algiers.
The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office said prosecutors were rebuffed in a bid to postpone a trial over an attack on Gavonte Lampkin, who could no longer testify against the men accused of shooting him because he was killed this summer in a separate incident.
Christopher Butler Sr., Scott Butler, Dwayne J. Carter and Elijah Favorite had their charges of attempted second-degree murder dismissed on Nov. 13, after Criminal District Court Judge Darryl Derbigny denied the state’s bid to postpone their trial.
However, that does not mean the men are in the clear yet, according to a spokesman for the District Attorney's Office.
“In light of the recent death of an essential witness, the judge refused the state’s request for a continuance of this matter,” said Ken Daley. “However, we are continuing to work with NOPD investigators toward reinstituting a viable case against these defendants.”
Authorities alleged Christopher Butler had gone after Lampkin twice.
Butler and his co-defendants were accused of shooting Lampkin in the 5600 block of Tullis Drive on June 27, 2016. Investigators did not give a motive for that attack in court papers.
Five months later, police said, Butler drove up to Lampkin’s house on Maple Leaf Drive with a man named John Richey, who opened fire on Lampkin.
After the second incident, Butler faced a new attempted-murder charge as well as a charge of threatening a witness “with intent to influence his testimony, his reporting of criminal conduct, or his appearance at a judicial proceeding.”
Lampkin never got to testify against Butler. On July 29, firefighters responding to a brush fire in the Cutoff neighborhood of Algiers found his badly burned body next to that of 20-year-old Shantrell Parker. Both had been shot.
Prior to the dismissal last week of the attempted-murder charges in the June 2016 shooting, prosecutors in September had dismissed charges in the November 2016 shooting.
However, two more men are now facing potential charges in Lampkin’s death. Authorities arrested Kirk Powell and Michael Tyron Robinson on second-degree murder counts in the killing of Lampkin and Parker last month.
The two men are both in jail while the District Attorney’s Office decides whether to accept the charges. Their next court date is Nov. 28.
Police have so far been mum on whether they think the final, fatal shooting of Lampkin had anything to do with the earlier attempts on his life.
Butler’s attorney, Greg Carter, praised the DA’s decision to drop charges in both of his client’s attempted-murder cases.
“For once it’s the right thing to do, coming out of that office,” he said. “My client was never involved in the death or any of the shootings of that victim.”
Carter said he had provided information to the police showing that his client could not have been involved in the fatal shootings of Lampkin and Parker.
Butler was free on $380,000 total bail at the time.
“When the young man passed, we cooperated with the authorities,” Carter said. “We immediately told the authorities where my client was at the time of the alleged shooting, according to what was released to the press.”