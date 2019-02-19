A man pleaded guilty to the fatal shooting of a Gretna man in 2013 under an agreement with prosecutors and will receive a 40-year sentence, the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.
Brent Riggins, 23, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the Oct. 4, 2013 shooting of 18-year-old Jared Hester outside an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Southlawn Boulevard in Algiers.
Police said DNA and other evidence put Riggins and another man, Aaron Thibodeaux, at the scene of the killing. Thibodeaux and Riggins were charged with second-degree murder. Thibodeaux pleaded guilty to serving as an accessory after the fact in January after prosecutors amended the charge.
Prosecutors said Riggins was the gunman. A third person suspected in the killing has never been arrested, prosecutors said.
Criminal District Court Judge Darryl Derbigny is set to formally sentence Riggins on Wednesday. He faced life in prison if convicted of murder at trial.
Assistant District Attorneys Sarah Dawkins and Eric Cusimano prosecuted the case.
Riggins was represented by private attorneys Allyson Billeaud, Martin Regan and Kara Lawson.