The suspended St. John the Baptist Parish judge accused of sex crimes against three teenage girls pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday.

Judge Jeff Perilloux’s defense attorneys entered the plea, a standard first step in criminal proceedings, during his appearance before ad hoc Judge Dennis Waldron at the courthouse in LaPlace.

Perilloux, who wore a blue suit and a pink shirt, was flanked by his attorneys in court. He did not speak during the arraignment and declined to comment afterward while facing a scrum of television cameras.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“He’s very confident that at the end of this case, he will be cleared of all charges,” defense lawyer David Courcelle said.

Can't see video below? Click here.

The 40th Judicial District Court judge, who has been suspended from hearing cases at his own request, is charged with three felony counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one count of misdemeanor sexual battery.

An indictment returned last month accuses Perilloux of committing "lewd or lascivious" acts upon two girls in May and June 2017 and "intentionally" touching the breasts of another girl in December 2017.

+2 Two New Orleans-area judges suspended over separate allegations of sexual misconduct Two state court judges have been formally suspended following allegations of sexual misconduct — one in Orleans Parish, the other in St. John …

Authorities in Okaloosa County, Florida, also conducted an investigation into allegations that the judge slid his fingers into a 15-year-old girl’s bathing suit bottom during a family trip to Destin last summer. The girl, a friend of his daughter's, described backing away from him as he begged her to let him proceed. But authorities there decided not to prosecute the case.

Louisiana State Police investigators said they reviewed at least 33 text messages documenting contact with the girl dating back to September 2015. At times Perilloux told the girl he missed her and loved her, according to police.

The state Supreme Court has appointed Waldron to oversee the case through its conclusion.

Waldron set a Sept. 18 date to hear motions from both sides ahead of a trial.

Also on Thursday, Assistant District Attorney Matthew Derbes handed over some of the state’s evidence for Perilloux's lawyers to review.

Waldron did not set a trial date. However, he did remind Perilloux that he has been ordered to stay away from any of his accusers or their immediate family members.

The judge said he would make an exception for a religious ceremony in September where some of the accusers might be present, as long as the judge makes no attempt to interact with them directly. The nature of the event was not described further in court.