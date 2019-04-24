A man received an 80-year prison sentence Wednesday in the 2016 shooting death of his stepfather in Terrytown, the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office said.

Michael Dick, 33, pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter as well as being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the Sept. 9, 2016, slaying of Raymond Laurent, 60, in the victim’s home in the 700 block of Whitney Avenue.

In accepting a plea deal that the defendant struck with prosecutors, Judge Danyelle Taylor of Jefferson Parish’s 24th Judicial District Court gave Dick a maximum 40-year sentence on the manslaughter charge and a concurrent 20-year sentence on the charge involving the gun, which he was prohibited from possessing because of 2009 convictions of extortion and counterfeit drugs.

Taylor then upped the sentence to 80 years after finding that the manslaughter charge marked his fourth felony conviction under Louisiana’s habitual offender law, the D.A.’s Office said in a statement.

Dick had originally been charged with the more serious offense of second-degree murder, which calls for mandatory life imprisonment upon conviction.

The D.A.’s Office said Laurent’s wife – Dick’s mother – found her husband on their living room sofa after he had been shot in the head. Authorities determined Dick had killed Laurent and tracked him down to a mobile home in Picayune, Miss.

Investigators found the .38-caliber revolver used to kill Laurent with Dick, who confessed to the killing, the D.A.’s Office said.

Taylor sentenced Dick while Laurent’s family watched in the courtroom gallery. A prosecutor read statements from Laurent’s sisters before Taylor handed Dick his punishment.

Court records show Dick's girlfriend, Amber Wilson, awaits trial on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

In Louisiana, one of the definitions of manslaughter is a killing committed immediately after a provocation that would cause ordinary people to lose their composure.

-Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas