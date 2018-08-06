A New Orleans judge made the dramatic decision Friday to release grand jury transcripts to defense attorneys in a contentious gang murder case, only to be blocked by a state appeals court within hours.

Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Laurie White handed over sealed envelopes containing grand jury transcripts — which are usually kept secret under state law — in a court hearing for three men accused of taking part in a bloody shooting and robbery spree last year.

White said prosecutors had failed in their obligation to turn over evidence favorable to defendants Vernell Nelson, Edmond Bacchus and Andre Francis.

However, after prosecutors raised concerns about the safety of cooperating co-defendants, the state 4th Circuit Court of Appeal ordered defense lawyers to return the transcripts by 6 p.m. Friday.

Defense attorneys were forced to scramble to the courthouse to comply with the court’s order. The appeals court has yet to weigh in on the merits of White’s decision, however, and the transcripts could be returned to the defense lawyers at a later date.

The frenetic day was the latest edition of a nearly yearlong standoff between White and gang prosecutors at the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office. White says prosecutors have violated defendants’ constitutional rights by withholding critical evidence about the reliability of cooperating co-defendants in the gang case.

Three men have already pleaded guilty to various roles in the alleged gang conspiracy. One of them, Errol Krish, received a 35-year sentence for his admission to four killings in less than a week last winter.

Krish said he helped gun down Latonya Clark in a car in the 7th Ward, brothers Torey “Yung Poke” Riley and August “Au Au” Riley on a St. Roch street, and Kala Bienemy, the mother of four children, in a New Orleans East apartment complex.

Defense attorneys were suspicious from the start that Krish and two other defendants who pleaded guilty had cut a deal with prosecutors. They filed a motion asking White to review grand jury transcripts to see if the prosecution was withholding any favorable evidence.

Prosecutors maintain that they have turned over all relevant evidence that might point to other suspects. They say they are not required to turn over evidence that might help defense lawyers undermine a cooperating witness until just before a trial, which has not been scheduled as of yet.

The state's only concession to White has been to turn over the name of a man who was treated as an alternative suspect at one point.

White on Friday repeated her finding in a May decision that there was plenty of testimony from the grand jury proceedings that should be turned over well ahead of a trial. The state’s “entire case” was built on statements to the grand jury by cooperating co-defendants, she said.

“The state is entitled to cut these deals with admitted gang members and murderers to build their case against other co-defendants charged with the same crimes, but the defense is also entitled to know about it in investigating and preparing their case, and to present it to the jury in their defense, if they so choose,” White said.

Evidence to impeach the testimony of cooperating co-defendants must be turned over to the defense whether or not the state actually calls those witnesses, she said.

Rather than pull out segments of the grand jury testimony, White said the entire transcript of the cooperating co-defendants was relevant. Defense attorneys needed the “entire substance” of those statements — and well before a trial began, she said.

In short order after White turned over the grand jury transcripts, prosecutors filed a writ at the 4th Circuit. They said that if the defense lawyers held onto that testimony, “the state’s witnesses will be placed in grave danger.”

The 4th Circuit ordered the defense attorneys to return the transcripts to the courthouse by 6 p.m.

Defense lawyer Gary Wainwright represents Nelson, who faces life imprisonment if convicted on second-degree murder and other counts in the case. Wainwright said he had to hustle across Tulane Avenue to return his copy of the transcript by the deadline.

Wainwright praised White’s decision and dismissed the idea that anyone was placed in danger.

“We have known for a year and a half that the three guys who pleaded guilty on the day of their indictment were cooperating witnesses,” he said. “So now, how all of a sudden are their lives in danger?”

Ken Daley, a spokesman for the District Attorney’s Office, declined to comment on White’s ruling. He said a formal response would be contained in a forthcoming writ to the 4th Circuit.