A state district judge in Baton Rouge sided with The Advocate Wednesday morning and ordered State Police to hand over body-camera footage recording a November traffic stop where a trooper stopped an off-duty New Orleans police officer.

Judge William Morvant, however, ordered that a handful of moments in the seven-minute video, which he viewed in chambers, be redacted to address privacy concerns raised by the state law enforcement agency. Those redactions include spots where the officer's driver’s license, license plate and a traffic ticket are visible.

Morvant sympathized but ultimately rejected State Police’s argument that releasing any of the video would violate the New Orleans officer’s right to privacy: "I don't think the position of State Police is in any way unreasonable.”

And in this case, he said there’s a ready remedy.

“In my view, the video can be redacted to protect any privacy interest,” Morvant said.

The officer, Sgt. Chantelle Davis, is under investigation by the NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau over her actions during and after she was cited for speeding on the West Bank Expressway in Jefferson Parish on Nov. 17, police records show.

Her supervisor, 8th District Cmdr. Nicholas Gernon, the city’s top cop in the French Quarter, also is under PIB investigation over his handling of a complaint by State Police over Davis’ “attitude” during the stop.

Faye Morrison, assistant secretary of legal affairs for the Louisiana Department of Public Safety, was uncertain if the agency would appeal Morvant’s ruling, saying she still needs to discuss that with her superiors.

If Morvant's ruling stands, it’s not clear when the footage will be released. Morrison said this is the agency’s first request since a 2016 law was passed setting the rules for body cameras used by members of law enforcement. Also, she said she does not know what technology will need to be used to blur out the private information.

Morvant ruled that The Advocate and State Police will pay their own court costs and attorney’s fees and that The Advocate must pay for the cost of redacting the video. Morvant ruled from the bench after hearing arguments from both side.

The Advocate's lawsuit argued that the state did not have a valid reason to withhold the video of an incident that occurred on a public roadway.

Scott Sternberg, The Advocate's attorney, said Judge Morvant correctly followed years of precedent that people don’t have a right to privacy on a public street. In a case where a police officer stops another officer, and the conduct of that officer is questioned, the public has an even clearer right to view the video, he said.

“Any time you have an incident of public interest captured on a body camera, I think that’s a public record,” Sternberg said.

Davis, an 8th District detective under Gernon, was promoted to sergeant Dec. 28, with NOPD brass holding her up as an exemplar of departmental efforts to develop women leaders on the force.

The two PIB investigations both were initiated on Jan. 24, two weeks after The Advocate, checking out a news tip, filed a public-records request with State Police for the video.

The newspaper sought all reports, memos and video related to the traffic stop. State Police released four pages of documents, including a copy of the speeding ticket that was issued to Davis, forms showing the ticket was torn up, and an unflattering written account of Davis’ behavior.

But State Police, which only recently began equipping troopers with body-worn cameras, refused to provide the video of the stop to The Advocate.

The State Police documents show Davis, 33, was driving on the expressway a little after noon on a Saturday, headed for an LSU football game, when Trooper Jared Taylor pulled her over for going 83 mph in a 60-mph zone.

Davis exited her vehicle using her cell phone. She then “talked herself into a ticket by being dismissive, arrogant and disrespectful” to the trooper, according to a State Police review of the video.

Initially, Davis had complained that the trooper had pulled her over in an unsafe spot. But when Gernon called his counterparts at State Police, they reviewed the video and decided it was Davis who was out of line.

“She immediately had an attitude, tried to control the stop, volunteered that she was NOPD, challenged (the trooper) on where he told her to stand, shooed him disrespectfully and ordered him to write the ticket so she could go,” Troop B Lt. Jay Cripple wrote in an e-mail to Troop B Capt. Donovan Archote.

Still, Archote voided the ticket. “Matter handled with Commander Nick Gernon,” he wrote.

State Police have said that Gernon did not ask for the ticket to be ripped up.

In Wednesday’s court hearing, Morrison said that since Davis was not on duty that Saturday afternoon when she was stopped, so has the same rights as any other citizen.

The attorney went on to suggest that releasing the video of that encounter could open the door for mass release of videos of other police encounters with ordinary citizens, ensuring they were “memorialized forever.” And many people don’t act their best when they’re stopped by the police, she added.

“Shame on them,” Judge Morvant interjected.

Morvant said fear of public shaming of citizens is not a bad thing if it prevents more cases like this one.

“It probably would be good because it would discourage people from acting that way toward law enforcement,” he said.

Law enforcement agencies in Louisiana typically reject requests for release of body camera footage by invoking a part of state law that allows them to keep confidential information that’s part of an ongoing criminal investigation. But Davis’ case was unique because the speeding ticket was voided, ending the investigation.

Given the rarity of such cases, Sternberg said it’s highly unlikely Morvant’s ruling Wednesday will open up the floodgates for releasing body camera footage.

“This is a very rare situation where there wasn’t a charge but there was an interaction between a police officer and a state trooper, and it was all on a body camera that we paid for as taxpayers and that’s maintained with taxpayer money, and that means we get to see the video,” he said.