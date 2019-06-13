A woman accused of robbing and killing a Pennsylvania jeweler, a teenager accused of a homicide in a double shooting, and a man accused of shooting his mother’s neighbor were all charged with second-degree murder Thursday in New Orleans.

The Orleans Parish grand jury’s indictments mean the three defendants face the possibility of life imprisonment if convicted as charged.

A 25-year-old woman is facing murder and armed robbery charges in the stabbing death of a man in a Treme hotel room during Carnival.

The District Attorney's Office announced the charges against Magen Hall, who prosecutors said was from Tennessee, after a grand jury handed up the indictment. She also faces a count of obstruction of justice.

The killing occurred Feb. 28 in a room at the Empress Hotel at 1317 Ursulines Ave. A housekeeper discovered the body of 62-year-old Patrick Murphy about 11:40 a.m. in a room registered to Hall, according to a news release from the District Attorney's Office.

Murphy, the owner of a jewelry store in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, was found dead with a stab wound to his neck and two more to the abdomen. He had been visiting the city with his wife.

Surveillance footage from the incident showed Murphy and Hall arriving at the hotel together about 2:10 a.m., and Hall walking "briskly" out of the hotel about 90 minutes later, prosecutors said.

Two people in an adjacent room reported that a man and woman could be heard "loudly arguing" within the room about 3:30 a.m., followed by the sounds of a struggle.

Hall was accompanied by an attorney as she surrendered herself a few days after the incident. She has been held in jail since then in lieu of posting $750,000 bail.

Hall has faced prior prostitution arrests in New Orleans, Nashville and Houston. No incidents of violent crime surfaced in a review of her court records.

Meanwhile, Rontrell Keller was charged with the second-degree murder of 19-year-old Webster Rainey, the attempted second-degree murder of a 9-year-old boy, obstruction of justice and possession of a stolen firearm.

Authorities said Keller was 17 when he opened fire on a front porch in the 2600 block of Dumaine Street on Jan. 9. Rainey died a month later from an infected gunshot wound to his lower abdomen. The 9-year-old boy was wounded in the left ankle.

Keller, now 18, also shot himself in the leg as he fled the scene, according to police. He was arrested two days later.

If convicted, Keller would face life imprisonment but with the possibility of parole, since he was a juvenile at the time of the killing.

Rainey was a budding photographer who had attended Lake Area High School, the NET Charter High School and Delgado Community College, according to an obituary.

The 2600 block of Dumaine has been the site of several killings in recent years. In May 2018, prosecutors charged nine men with racketeering in connection with an alleged drug ring there.

Separately, the grand jury also indicted Kedrick Flemings, 39, in the March 17 killing of his mother’s neighbor, 45-year-old Arvise Martin.

Police said video surveillance showed someone pulling alongside Martin in a Ford Expedition and opening fire, leaving him dead in a vacant lot in the 1700 block of Desire Street.

Flemings later surrendered and handed over the revolver used in the killing, authorities said. Police said he claimed he had overheard Martin plotting to kill him and decided to act first.

Flemings is currently being held in a state forensic hospital after a judge found him mentally incompetent.