A Jefferson Parish judge sentenced Ivory D. Franklin II to life in prison Friday for the 2016 killing of Reginald Black, an 18-year-old who was found shot in the back of the head on a canal bank in Harvey in 2016.
Franklin, 21, was also given 40 years for the attempted second-degree murder of Black's 15-year-old nephew, Jamaaj Johns, though 24th Judicial District Judge Donnie Rowan ordered he serve the two sentences simultaneously.
Franklin, who lived in Harvey, was tried twice for the May 5, 2016 shooting. A jury deadlocked at the end of his first trial in October 2017, but another jury convicted him in June. Life in prison is mandatory for a second-degree murder conviction.
Authorities say Franklin lured Black out of his home with the intent to kill him. Franklin, Black and Johns were walking at about 3 a.m. on May 5 along the canal bank behind the homes on Windmere Court when Franklin shot Black in the back of the head and then fired at Johns as he ran away.
Judge Rowan said during the sentencing Friday that Franklin's firing at Johns could have killed him or injured nearby residents, according to a news release from Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick's office.
“If you could, you would have taken out both parties in this case,” Rowan said.
Franklin denied killing Black and accused Johns, saying the boy was playing with the gun boy pointed it at him. He said that when he swatted the gun away, it went off and killed Black.
In a letter written to the court, Black’s mother noted that Franklin “was cold and calculated in his deed,” and that he “is the lowest of predator and should not participate in society again.”