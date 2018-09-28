A New Orleans magistrate this month ordered the release of a man booked in a mass shooting in the Lower 9th Ward on Mardi Gras, but that doesn’t mean he’ll walk free soon.

Instead, Kendall Barnes has been charged with gun and drug violations in federal court, and authorities say they still view him as a suspect in the shooting that left two people dead and three wounded.

A federal grand jury on Thursday charged Barnes, 22, with two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin, one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime and one count of obstruction of justice.

The heroin charge alone carries a maximum 20-year sentence.

Federal agents have scoured social media, collected cell-phone tower data and monitored Barnes’ calls from jail in an effort to build the case that he took part in the shooting, court papers show.

However, a defense attorney said surveillance video showed Barnes was in the French Quarter minutes before the shooting happened.

John Hall Thomas said "anybody who knows the traffic" on Fat Tuesday would have a hard time believing that Barnes made it to the Lower 9th Ward in time.

"I think the murder case is extremely weak because of his alibi on video," said Thomas, who represented Barnes in state court.

Barnes was arrested the week after Mardi Gras on a weapons charge. After months in the St. Bernard Parish jail, he was booked in Orleans Parish in May in connection with the quintuple shooting outside a convenience store at St. Claude Avenue and Andry Street after 8 p.m. on Feb. 13, Mardi Gras night.

Police said a single eyewitness identified Barnes in a photo lineup as “a shooter” in the slayings of Jamar Robinson, 26, and Byron Jackson, 21. Three other men in their late 20s were also wounded.

Barnes was held on $1.75 million bail until Sept. 13, when a Criminal District Court magistrate commissioner said prosecutors had failed to bring charges against him within 120 days as required by law.

The commissioner ordered Barnes’ release on murder and attempted-murder counts. However, on the same day prosecutors brought gun and drug charges against him in state court, which were adopted in the federal indictment this week.

Barnes was never released from jail.

Barnes has been considered a suspect in the Mardi Gras shooting almost from the start, according to a complaint written by FBI Special Agent Devin Slack.

The agent said his investigation has revealed that Barnes traveled on Fat Tuesday with an associate identified by his initials “D.G.” and the nickname “Woo." Both men wore matching white, black and red jumpsuits that day, Slack said.

Two days after the massacre, Barnes posted a picture of himself on Instagram posing with a black, AR-15 style rifle. The agent said that “D.G.” also posted a video of himself traveling in a vehicle in New Orleans East with Barnes and a similar gun.

After federal agents arrested Barnes on Feb. 19 on a count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, he placed a phone call to a woman from the St. Bernard Parish jail.

Barnes told the woman that “the feds” had jailed him and that they were “talking about ‘bigger (stuff)’ that happened in the 9th Ward,” according to the complaint.

Later that day, Barnes told the woman that he was worried about an “investigation.” In the same call, he asked her to retrieve some items from underneath her mother’s house in the 2300 block of Tupelo Street.

Barnes told the woman he wanted “Bro” – another name for D.G. – to put the items by “Grams.”

FBI agents swooped in to discover a .40-caliber Glock pistol with an extended magazine, marijuana and 16.3 grams of heroin at the house.

The federal charges relate to those discoveries and to the rifle that Barnes posed with on Instagram.