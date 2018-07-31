A New Orleans jury acquitted a man on murder and other counts after a five-day trial that featured revealing about the investigation into the notorious Uptown restaurant robberies of 2015.
Rolandus Campbell, 22, was acquitted on second-degree murder, two charges of attempted second-degree murder, criminal conspiracy to armed robbery, two charges of armed robbery with a firearm and other counts.
The jury's verdict was unanimous on all counts.
Campbell had faced life imprisonment if convicted of playing a role in the May 11, 2015, killing of Harold Martin in Gentilly.
Authorities alleged that hours after Martin collapsed on a porch in the 2500 block of Mendez Street, Campbell joined a crew of other young men to burglarize a house in the 1000 block of Farragut Street in Algiers.
The case was tangentially linked to the Uptown restaurant robberies, which roiled the city's hospitality industry. Some of the men involved in the home invasion went on to participate in the armed robberies of Patois, Café Atchafalaya and the Monkey Hill bar, according to an indictment.
Yet with no ballistics or forensic evidence tying Campbell to the crimes, the state presented a case that relied largely on the testimony of cooperating co-defendants.
Campbell was accused of using an assault rifle in both the killing and the burglary, yet no shell casings from such a weapon were recovered on either scene.
Two key prosecution witnesses admitted to roles in the restaurant robberies. Another killed two men in a separate incident shortly after Martin’s death.
Defense attorneys said none of those witnesses could be trusted to put Campbell in prison for life.
“There is no information at all that says my client murdered Harold Martin, other than the testimony of liars, robbers and thieves,” defense lawyer Nandi Campbell said in her closing statement.
