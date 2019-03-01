Supporters erupted in applause as a judge acquitted Catina Curley on second-degree murder in the killing her husband on Friday, finding that the fatal shooting in 2005 was a justified act of self-defense.

Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Arthur Hunter found that the shooting was a justifiable act because of the years of abuse Curley suffered before shooting her husband Renaldo inside their Little Woods home in March 2005.

Curley spent more than a decade in prison before the Supreme Court threw out her conviction and ordered a retrial last year, finding that her original trial attorney should have called experts on battered woman syndrome.

Curley wept and hugged her attorney Christen DeNicholas as the verdict came down. Meanwhile, relatives of her husband Renaldo sat in stunned silence.

The verdict was the culmination of years of legal battles over whether Curley was in the grip of battered woman syndrome when she shot her husband, who had a well-documented history of physically abusing her.

According to witnesses, on the night of the killing Curley arrived at her family's house and ordered her husband's guests to leave. The pair had an argument as they went upstairs to a bedroom. When Renaldo descended back down the stairs, Catina Curley followed and shot him.

Curley told police that her husband had placed his hands near her neck during the argument in their bedroom.

Supporters said that while Curley's attorney at her original trial exposed the beatings and chokings Renaldo gave her, the attorney failed to call psychological experts.

Meanwhile, the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office held fast to its position that Curley killed her husband without physical provocation while he was trying to leave the house. One of Renaldo Curley's sons testified at the original trial and this week that his father was putting on his shoes and jewelry when he was shot.

Assistant District Attorney Kevin Guillory also pointed out that Curley seemed to back away from her claim that her husband had placed his hands near her neck when she was pressed by a homicide detective. Police did not document any marks or bruises on her body shortly after the shooting.

Jurors convicted Curley at her first trial in 2007. The Louisiana Supreme Court overturned her conviction last year, finding that attorney John Fuller should have called battered woman syndrome experts. That prompted Hunter to release Curley on $1,000 bail.

Curley was represented at trial by DeNicholas and Majeeda Snead, a professor at Loyola University law school.