Deputy Stephen Arnold’s sister sat feet away in federal court on Thursday from the man who shot and grievously wounded her brother during a drug raid.
Staring straight at Jarvis Hardy, Bethany Arnold Sylvia said he never would have pulled the trigger if he had known what kind of a man her brother was.
Arnold grew up going to the old Holy Cross School in Hardy’s New Orleans neighborhood. He decided to become a lawman when a close friend overdosed. He kept his sense of humor as he protected his community.
“It was good guy, bad guy. Superman, villain,” she said. “He was there to save you from yourself.”
Instead, the raid on Hardy’s residence in Holy Cross just after 6 a.m. on Jan. 26, 2016, changed both men’s lives forever.
Arnold was a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputy assigned to a federal Drug Enforcement Administration task force.
Task force agents said they knocked on the door of Hardy’s home in the 5300 block of Douglas Street but received no answer. As they charged into the house to search for Hardy’s stash of crack cocaine, he picked up a gun and fired it at Arnold.
Hardy, 29, received a 35-year sentence Thursday under an agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in which he pleaded guilty to a raft of gun and drug charges.
Arnold, 38, remains at a nursing home. His brain did not receive oxygen for the first 30 minutes after he was shot. Relatives said he cannot speak, cannot walk, relies on a tracheotomy tube to breathe and needs a feeding tube to eat.
The Arnold family’s struggles over the past three years have taken place mostly in private. However, on Thursday they were joined by a courtroom packed with cops in a show of support.
A large display of photos of Arnold in happier days, wearing his uniform and smiling, was propped against a wall.
“He doesn’t look like that anymore,” Sylvia said.
Sylvia said the family had wanted Arnold to be in court, too, so that Hardy could see what he had done. But his condition would not allow it.
Nevertheless, Sylvia said she saw the tragedy for Hardy’s family as well.
“They need their big brother. And now they don’t have you, and we don’t have Stephen,” she said. “Somehow you have to honor this man.”
Hardy has spent the last couple of years maintaining that he never meant to shoot Arnold and that he thought he was reacting to a robbery. He also has deluged U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier with letters.
Last week Hardy tried to withdraw the guilty plea he entered in August, complaining that he had been coerced into it by his public defenders.
On Thursday, however, he apologized to prosecutors for any “irrational” behavior and asked the Arnold family for forgiveness.
“If I had the power to change the hands of time, I would. If I had the power to heal Stephen Arnold, I would,” he said.
His sister, Cori Hardy, wept as she apologized for her family and shook the hands of Arnold’s relatives.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Privitera choked up as she spoke about the dangers law enforcement officers face.
“Two lives were destroyed that day,” Barbier said. “In the 20 years I’ve been here, I’ve never seen a case with this tragic circumstance all the way around.”