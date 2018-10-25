A New Orleans judge this week dismissed a defense attorney’s bid to force his client’s co-defendant to testify about a gang-related killing — but not before prosecutors alleged that the lawyer tried to pull a fast one on the judge overseeing the rancorous case.

Criminal District Court Judge Laurie White said Errol Krish cannot be forced to testify ahead of a trial about why he named his co-defendant, Vernell “Vernt” Nelson, as a perpetrator in the killing last year of a mother of five in New Orleans East.

Attorney Gary Wainwright will have to wait until the trial set for January to question Krish, White said.

Under a deal with prosecutors, Krish, 21, acknowledged his role in four killings within a week; in exchange, he got a 35-year sentence. That happened after Krish implicated Nelson in one killing, according to court papers.

Wainwright argues that only Krish, whom he labeled a "psychopath" in one filing, can tie his client to the Feb. 2, 2017, killing of Kala Bienemy near the door of her Chef Menteur Highway apartment.

Nelson, 22, faces life imprisonment on a second-degree murder count along with two remaining co-defendants.

An indictment accused six defendants in the case of varying roles in a spurt of violence in January and February 2017 that left four people dead. Three of the defendants, including Krish, have pleaded guilty.

Wainwright got a brief peek at the grand jury testimony through one of White’s earlier rulings. Although he is barred from discussing what he saw, on Wednesday he seemed to suggest that law enforcement pressured Krish to identify Nelson.

He said the judge should prohibit Krish’s identification from being introduced at the trial “if he says he was coerced.” He also referred to Krish’s “quote unquote voluntary statement” about Nelson while questioning the detective who interviewed Krish.

Earlier in the week, Wainwright asked the judge to sign a writ to have Krish appear in court to explain why he fingered Nelson. But prosecutors objected, arguing that witnesses cannot be forced to testify before a trial.

Although the case is scheduled to go to trial in just a few months, being able to put Krish on the stand now could strengthen Wainwright’s hand in plea negotiations or help him plan a trial strategy.

White wasted little time in rejecting Wainwright’s request, but not before prosecutors filed a motion claiming the defense attorney tried to deceive the judge.

Assistant District Attorney Irena Zajickova pointed to Wainwright’s writ requesting Krish's testimony, which began by stating that it came from an “assistant district attorney.” Wainwright dropped off the request to have Krish brought to court with a minute clerk instead of the judge, she said. Moreover, Wainwright only informed Krish’s attorney about the request in a Sunday night email.

Zajickova said Wainwright’s “actions show that he deliberately attempted to circumvent the law regarding compulsory process and the normal procedure of securing a defendant’s presence in court.”

Wainwright rejected those accusations in an interview. He said he had simply forgotten to white out the words “assistant district attorney” on a standard form. He pointed out that in addition to his signature, his request included his name on a Post-It note.

“It’s typical of Mr. (District Attorney Leon) Cannizzaro’s office,” Wainwright said Thursday. “I filed a pleading in open court and asked a judge to act upon it, and I notified their office of the filing.”

Zajickova’s allegation flipped the script on defense lawyers like Wainwright, who have excoriated the District Attorney’s Office for its now-discontinued use of bogus "subpoenas" to compel witnesses to come to court, despite the absence of a judge’s signature.

Wainwright has also alleged that prosecutors abused the grand jury process to keep the testimony of co-conspirators like Krish under wraps ahead of trial. White agreed with him, but she was overruled by the Louisiana Supreme Court.

After denying Wainwright’s request on Wednesday, White never addressed the claim that he had tried to deceive her.

Wainwright said he looks forward to facing off with prosecutors — and Krish — at a trial.

“The one thing that the prosecutors in this case don’t want to have happen, is they don’t want to have Errol Krish in an open courtroom where he’s not intimidated, talking about this case. I guess until the trial, which they hopefully will lose,” he said.