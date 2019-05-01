The man accused of driving drunk and barreling into a group of cyclists after the Endymion parade rolled through the area was indicted on 16 counts in connection with the incident.

Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office announced the indictment Wednesday afternoon against 32-year-old Tashonty Toney. Two people were killed and seven others were hurt in the March 2 crash along Esplanade Avenue.

Toney was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, six counts of first degree vehicular negligent injuring, and seven counts of hit-and run driving.

Toney's bond has remained at $510,000 despite requests for a reduction.

Sharree Walls of New Orleans, 27, and David Hynes of Seattle, 31, were identified as the two people killed. All nine victims in the crash were in a bike lane.

The hit-and-run counts stem from the seven vehicles Toney's 2018 Chevrolet Camaro struck as it sped down Esplanade Avenue at speeds over 80 mph, the DA's office said. Toney's blood alcohol content was recorded at 0.215, nearly triple the legal limit of 0.08.

If found guilty of the vehicular homicide counts, Toney would face a mandatory minimum sentence of at least 10 years.

