The obscure position of 1st City Court clerk, whose main job is to process eviction and small-claims paperwork, rarely draws much controversy or attention.

Yet New Orleans lawyer Timothy David Ray came under fire only months after his temporary appointment to the job. In an Aug. 1 letter, all four 1st City Court judges accused Ray of printing 10,000 brochures containing “numerous” and “glaring” errors about the eviction process.

The judges served an order on Ray to appear in court, along with the letter asking him to pull the brochures from circulation.

Ray hit back with a request for a restraining order against 1st City Court Senior Judge Angelique Reed. The request, filed in Civil District Court on Wednesday, said Reed had no authority to spike the pamphlets.

By Friday, it appeared that the two sides had resolved their differences, though it was not clear how. Ray asked to dismiss his request for a restraining order, and an employee at the clerk’s office said Friday that the brochures were being withdrawn.

Civil District Court Judge Paulette Irons issued a brief and cryptic statement on the dispute.

"The matter in question involves City Court. And it has been resolved," she said.

While the legal dispute may be settled, it may still have political ramifications. The brochure brouhaha has played out as Ray geared up for a fall election race against former state Rep. Austin Badon.

Longtime Clerk Ellen Hazeur appointed Ray, who was her campaign manager, to the interim job in April after she was elected as a Civil District Court judge.

Badon said he was outraged after spotting the eviction brochures at a campaign event. The glossy pamphlets feature a photo of Ray and a biography covering his education, career and membership in the Krewe of Tucks.

“I’m very mad as an opponent, but I’m really pissed off as a tax-paying citizen,” Badon said. “What does him being in Tucks have anything to do with the functions of this court? Zero. Nothing. It has no relevance at all, and we the taxpayers paid for this guy to do that.”

Ellen Hazeur wins Orleans Parish Civil District Court judgeship Ellen Hazeur's name recognition as a former New Orleans city councilwoman translated into a commanding victory in the race for an open Orleans…

It was not immediately clear how much the brochures cost or who footed the bill. The judges said in their letter that they “surmised” the money came from the clerk’s budget.

Ray, who touts his experience in media relations and crisis management on his website, has not responded to requests for comment.

The controversy between Ray and the judges apparently began with the printing of the six-panel, full-color brochure. Besides a photo and biography of Ray, it consists mostly of dry legal language about the eviction process.

That language was riddled with “numerous” errors, the judges said in their letter to Ray. They said the most alarming mistake was a misstatement of the number of days that tenants have to file a motion for a new trial after an eviction judgment.

Judges Angelique Reed, Veronica Henry, Monique Morial and Ernestine “Teena” Anderson-Trahan said they would have been happy to advise Ray on crafting the pamphlet. But he never approached them, they said.

The judges said it must have been “expensive” to print the brochures, but they insisted that Ray recall them. They said “cost is of no moment when the document contains legal errors and makes misleading representations about our proceedings.”

Ray’s response was to file his petition in Civil District Court for a temporary restraining order and an injunction against the judges. His petition did not specifically defend the language in his brochure, but he said the judges had no right to order him to remove the brochures.

Ray said the judges were violating his right to due process because they never filed a formal complaint against him. He also claimed he is entitled to judicial immunity, and he argued that the judges should have recused themselves from intervening.

Bizarre endorsement in City Council District B race hints at tension between contenders Jay Banks has nabbed another endorsement in the New Orleans City Council District B runoff – though it came in the form of a scathing denuncia…

Meanwhile, the judges also set their sights on another pamphlet about small claims that is still on display in the clerk’s office. In their Aug. 1 letter, the judges said Anderson-Trahan was reviewing the pamphlet for “issues/problems.” It's not clear whether she found any.

Badon said the eviction pamphlet has to be viewed in the context of the election race. He said that at a recent AFL-CIO endorsement meeting, he saw copies of Ray’s eviction pamphlet on a table after Ray left the room.

Badon said he believes Ray used public money to pay for private campaign literature. He noted that the brochure was not listed as an expenditure in Ray’s latest campaign finance report, which covered May 5 to July 29.

“The taxpayers paid for him to use this at campaign functions. That’s not ethical. That probably is illegal,” Badon said.