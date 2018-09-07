A barber and exotic dancer pleaded guilty on Friday to the killing of a young mother from Des Allemands whose body was found in a burning car in New Orleans East.

Thayon "Bonafyde" Sansom, also known as Thayon Samson, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and other charges in exchange for a 40-year sentence under an agreement with the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities said he killed Lindsay Nichols early on Father’s Day in 2015, then set her car on fire with her body in the trunk. He then tried to have his co-defendant killed in a murder-for-hire plot via a letter sent from jail.

Nichols' loved ones dabbed their eyes in court as Sansom entered his plea. Her mother, Jolene Dufrene, sat next to the lead detective on the case, Sgt. Robert Barrere.

Nichols had a 9-year-old son at the time of her death.

District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office said Nichols' family approved the plea agreement. Relatives are scheduled to give victim-impact testimony on Monday.

Sansom would have faced life imprisonment if convicted as charged of second-degree murder. Prosecutors agreed to amend the charge to manslaughter as part of the plea agreement.

Sansom also pleaded guilty to second-degree kidnapping, obstruction of justice and solicitation to second-degree murder.

Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Robin Pittman imposed the sentence.

A second man indicted in the case, Troy Varnado Jr., is set to go to trial on Sept. 17.

Police said Sansom met Nichols at a nightclub on Downman Road on the night of June 20, 2015.

Soon after, Nichols called 911 to say that a man was outside her vehicle and pointing a handgun at her. The dispatcher heard an irate man screaming at Nichols as she pleaded for help.

The operator took eight minutes to dispatch nearby police officers, who could not find Nichols after a search. Hours later, her body was discovered in the trunk of her burning car at Lake Forest and Michoud boulevards. Police said her body had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said a witness spotted Sansom standing over the open trunk of Nichols’ car, then hop into a sky-blue Jaguar sedan. They also found gym shorts with Sansom’s DNA inside the car, according to the warrant.

Sansom was booked on second-degree murder. Investigators believe that later in 2015, he penned letters from jail trying to solicit the murder of his alleged co-defendant, Varnado.

Authorities have not specified Varnado’s alleged role in the killing, although they noted that he owns a Jaguar sedan.

In May 2017 prosecutors secured a new indictment in the case adding Varnado as a defendant. They charged him with second-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, obstruction of justice and acting as an accessory after the fact to Nichols’ killing.

The case suffered a delay in May when Sansom’s attorney, Lionel “Lon” Burns, was suspended from the practice of law for an unrelated infraction. Sansom has been represented by Juan Fiol of the Orleans Public Defenders since then.

Assistant District Attorneys Jason Napoli and Tiffany Tucker prosecuted the case.