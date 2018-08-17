A state appeals court ruled Friday against New Orleans prosecutors who were trying to keep secret the transcripts of grand jury testimony in a highly contentious gang murder case.

Criminal District Court Judge Laurie White was within her rights to release the full grand jury transcripts to defense attorneys whose clients are charged with seven murders or attempted murders, the 4th Circuit Court of Appeal said.

Judges Paula Brown, Sandra Cabrina Jenkins and Tiffany Chase joined in the short decision.

The District Attorney's Office will appeal to the state Supreme Court, a spokesman said.

White said she had to take the dramatic step of releasing the transcripts because prosecutors abused the grand jury process to hide evidence that could have aided the three remaining defendants in the case.

Vernell Nelson, Edmond Bacchus and Andre Francis are accused of roles in a weeklong killing and robbery spree that spanned the 7th Ward, St. Roch and New Orleans East. Among the victims was a young mother of five children who was described as an innocent bystander.

Prosecutors maintain that White is putting witnesses at risk by releasing the transcripts of grand jury testimony by cooperating co-defendants ahead of the trial.

Three men have already pleaded guilty in connection with the killing spree. White said they likely received reduced sentences in return for their agreement to testify against the remaining defendants.

In an Aug. 8 court filing, prosecutors said White's decision was "contrary to all Louisiana jurisprudence related to this issue … and completely disregards the fundamental rules of grand jury secrecy."

"The trial court appears to have based its rulings on its own personal beliefs and its own assessment of the credibility of the state and its witnesses instead of basing those rulings on the law and the facts," the DA's Office said.

White and District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro have clashed repeatedly in recent years.

In addition to ruling against the DA's Office, the 4th Circuit panel lifted a stay that had prevented defense attorneys from reviewing the grand jury transcripts.

White gave the defense attorneys the transcripts in the middle of an Aug. 3 court hearing. But within hours the appeals court ordered the defense attorneys to return them while it considered the issue, setting off a scramble to the courthouse.

Prosecutors are asking the Supreme Court to reinstate the stay as well as to overturn White's ruling.

Whatever the high court decides could have widespread implications for gang prosecutions in Orleans Parish, which often rely on the testimony of cooperating co-defendants.