Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick's office has dropped charges against the two remaining defendants accused of killing a French Quarter restaurant worker in Metairie almost three years ago.

According to records in 24th Judicial District Court, Judge Lee Faulkner dismissed the second-degree murder charges against Ira Brown, 23, of Kenner; and Christon Tumblin, 21, of Metairie, after Connick's office said it would not prosecute them.

A jury found Darren Lloyd, 22, of Metairie, not guilty of the killing in August, although he was convicted on a weapons charge and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The three men were accused of killing Ryan Saffrhan, 34, who was found shot to death Jan. 16, 2016, in a 2001 Nissan Xterra in the 500 block of North Elm Street.

Authorities said he had been shot once in the chest when he returned to the Metairie neighborhood after being robbed by another man there earlier in the day while selling marijuana. That man, Edward McMillan, was a key witness for police in identifying Lloyd, the first defendant tried in the case.

Lloyd's defense attorneys said investigators with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office had blamed the wrong man for the crime. They pointed to conflicting statements given by McMillan's girlfriend, along with physical evidence from the scene that contradicted her account of the shooting.

Connick's office declined to comment Tuesday on the dismissal of the charges against Brown and Tumblin.

