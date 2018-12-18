For close to three years, multiple federal agencies have dug deeply into former federal drug agent Chad Scott's past, interviewing old defendants, reviewing past cases and indicting officers on the task force he once led.

But how much of that past will play into Scott's upcoming trial on charges of perjury, obstruction and falsification of government records remains an open question.

On Tuesday, Scott's attorney and federal prosecutors tangled over that issue in a hearing before U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo, but the session ended without a decision by the judge.

Scott is set to go to trial Jan. 22 on seven counts. He originally faced 14 counts and had a co-defendant, former Hammond police officer Rodney Gemar. But earlier this month, Milazzo severed the case in two, meaning Scott will go to trial in January on seven counts he faces alone, and then he and Gemar will be tried together later on the remaining counts.

Scott headed up a north shore-based Drug Enforcement Administration task force, two members of which — former Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office deputies Johnny Domingue and Karl Newman — have already pleaded guilty to federal drug charges.

Scott's seven current charges all relate to acts alleged to have happened in 2014 or 2016. But prosecutors intend to bring up previous disciplinary actions against him from 1999, 2004 and 2005.

During Tuesday's hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Duree argued that those incidents show that Scott previously "lied in an official proceeding" and that he would be willing to commit perjury and obstruction of justice, as he is accused of in the latest indictment.

"The mindset is closely linked" between the two actions, he argued. "Counts three through seven include Chad Scott encouraging people to lie."

In the 1999 incident, Scott was reprimanded for mishandling evidence because he kept in his desk a gold chain that belonged to a drug suspect. In 2004, he was twice reprimanded for "mishandling confidential informants," prosecutors have said. However, those reports have been filed under seal, meaning that details of the incidents are not publicly known.

Several of the seven counts against Scott alone relate to his relationship with an informant named Frederick Brown, whom Scott is alleged to have asked to lie.

Scott's attorney, Matthew Coman, argued that using the investigatory records from the decade-old incidents would violate federal rules of evidence.

When Scott talked to DEA investigators in the 1999 and 2004 incidents, he was compelled to do so, Coman argued. One of the stipulations of such compelled statements is that if they are false, they can be used only to prosecute the liar, Coman said. They cannot be used in connection with an unrelated matter, as the government is now trying to do, he said.

Milazzo seemed skeptical. "Are you telling me that they could've prosecuted him but that they can't use it as 404(b)?" she asked Coman, referring to the provision in the Federal Rules of Evidence that allows such evidence to be introduced.

"It's limited," Coman said, comparing such a statement to a plea agreement. Further, he argued, for prosecutors to bring up past reprimands could prejudice a jury against his client.

"It goes to 'you did wrong before, you did it again,' " he said.

In former federal agent Chad Scott case, there's 'no overarching conspiracy,' attorneys argue Attorneys for former federal agent Chad Scott and former police officer Rodney Gemar mounted their latest assault on the government's case aga…

However, Milazzo expressed concern about the time gap between the 1999 allegation and the crimes Scott is accused of.

"What bothers me is the temporal relationship," she told Duree. "It's 17 years prior."

Duree argued that old investigations are still valuable to show that Scott knew what he was doing.

Milazzo did not rule Tuesday on the motions.