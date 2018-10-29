Jury selection began Monday in the second-degree murder trial of Teddy Chester, the death row inmate granted a new trial by a federal judge earlier this year for the 1995 killing of a Metairie cab driver.

Chester, 40, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death in 1997 for the killing of John Adams, who was found dead in his cab on Calhoun Street in Metairie on Dec. 23, 1995. He had been shot once in the back of the head.

His accomplice, Elbert Ratliff, was convicted of second-degree murder and is serving life in prison. Both men appealed their cases but were denied.

At one point in the process Chester indicated that he wished to drop the appeal and move ahead with his execution, but he and his legal team continued to pushed the case forward.

In late 2016, Chester's attorneys launched a bid for post-conviction relief in the federal court system, claiming that Chester's court-appointed attorneys did not adequately challenge evidence presented by the prosecution.

They also argued the defense did not call a witness who said he saw Ratcliff emerge from the cab after the gunfire and tuck a gun into the waistband of his pants.

On June 11, U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan granted Chester a new trial, and last month Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick's office presented evidence to a grand jury sufficient to secure an indictment for second-degree murder.

That means that Chester, if convicted, would serve life in prison but would not face the death penalty.

Authorities say fingerprints on business cards found strewn about Adams' cab led police to Ratcliff, who in turn told police that Chester was there as well.

Both men were charged, and each admitted to getting into the cab to try to sell something to Adams. Each said the other actually shot Adams while attempting to rob him.