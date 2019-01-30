A defense attorney’s assertion that his pastor client suffered a “psychotic break” wasn’t enough to save him from being jailed ahead of sentencing next week for bilking a parishioner out of $33,000 in Road Home money.

Criminal District Court Judge Franz Zibilich revoked the pre-sentencing bail for Elijah Mealancon on Wednesday after he missed five prior sentencing dates.

Zibilich said that once again, the man of God had proven not to be a man of his word.

“He was a very active participant until he was convicted, then he was not a participant at all,” Zibilich said of Mealancon’s court attendance.

Prosecutors said the 59-year-old lead pastor of Elijah Christian Ministries convinced the faithful that if they pooled their rebuilding money together they could save on supplies. Mealancon said he would also organize volunteer labor.

But both Mealancon and the promised reconstruction work failed to show up, according to the victims.

At a Nov. 19 bench trial, Zibilich found Mealancon guilty of one count of unauthorized use of moveables, the $33,000 in cash.

Since then, Mealancon’s victim has shown up for sentencing date after sentencing date – but the pastor was nowhere to be seen until his arrest Tuesday in New Orleans.

Defense lawyer Ronald Haley said Mealancon was hospitalized in Baton Rouge for a mental health condition from Dec. 13 to Dec. 25.

“This isn't, ‘I have a cold or flu,’” Haley said in court Wednesday. “Based on the records that I received he had some sort of a psychotic break. I think we can only lean to the experts in this.”

However, Assistant District Attorney Nick Bergeron said Mealancon had continued to fail to appear in court even after his release on Christmas Day. Zibilich ultimately issued a warrant for his arrest, leading to his capture.

“The court does in fact find the defendant to be a flight risk and revokes the sentencing bond,” Zibilich said. “Ain't no uncertainty, he's gonna appear now.”

Zibilich sided with the prosecution and set the sentencing for Feb. 7. Mealancon left the courtroom in an orange jumpsuit and shackles. Prosecutors said the wayward preacher faces up to two years in prison.