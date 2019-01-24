Corey Miller, the rapper known as C-Murder, failed in a bid to have his conviction for a 2002 killing in Harvey thrown out or retried, after a state judge ruled Thursday that the recantations of two witnesses in the case were not credible.

Judge Steven Enright of the 24th Judicial District Court in Gretna ruled Wednesday that Miller, who was convicted in 2009 of fatally shooting Steven Thomas in a Harvey nightclub in 2002, did not meet the burden of proof for post-conviction relief.

Miller's attorneys had asked that his conviction thrown out or to be granted a new hearing.

Prosecutors say witnesses' changing stories not enough to free rapper C-Murder in 2002 fatal shooting Two key eyewitnesses who recently recanted their identifications of rapper Corey Miller, also known as C-Murder, in a fatal nightclub shooting…

The high-profile case was thrown back into the spotlight in June when the true-crime television series "Reasonable Doubt" focused on it, interviewing two witnesses who have now changed their stories.

Miller, who is serving a life sentence in Angola, petitioned the court last year with sworn affidavits from eyewitnesses Kenneth Jordan and Darnell Jordan who now say they did not see Miller pull the trigger.

Enright, however, wrote in his ruling that Darnell Jordan testified consistently before the grand jury and at Miller's first trial in 2003 and his second trial in 2009.

'I was distraught and scared': Eyewitness recants ID of rapper 'C-Murder' in nightclub murder One of two key witnesses who identified rapper Corey “C-Murder” Miller as the lone gunman in a 2002 nightclub killing in Harvey has recanted, …

He wrote that Darnell Jordan told a detective the night of the shooting that he saw Miller shoot Thomas before he began changing his story in subsequent interviews with investigators. Then when it came time to testify, Jordan returned to his initial account, explaining he had been afraid that one of Miller's friends could try to hurt him if he told the truth.

"This testimony goes against petitioner's claim that Darnell Jordan was tricked into testifying as he did," Enright wrote.

Enright found that Kenneth Jordan's claim that he was offered leniency by investigators on unrelated charges was not credible because he provided no evidence other than his word, which was refuted by the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's office, and because of several inaccuracies in Jordan's account of those prior incidents.

Enright also ruled against Miller's claim of ineffective assistance of counsel, saying decisions against calling witnesses were part of the defense's trial strategy.

Stay with The Advocate as this story develops.